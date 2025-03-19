10 biggest celebrity break-up songs of all time

Often, musicians announce the end of their romantic relationships in heartbreak songs that tell the story of a love gone sour.



The end of these celebrity relationships is often heartbreaking for fans who cheer them from the sidelines hence part of the reason why the song documenting them becomes popular.



From Halsey to Taylor Swift, down to Ed Sheeran, several famous musicians have crafted records that say goodbye to a famous ex-lover.

A study conducted by GIGAcalculator revealed the most streamed celebrity heart-beak songs of all time on Spotify and their profitability.



Halsey's crushing heartbreak record 'Without Me' which announced her breakup with G-Eazy was the most lucrative breakup song.

Released in 2018, the song has been hugely successful, with 14 million units sold, more than 2.2 billion streams on Spotify, and estimated royalties of $3.6m worldwide alone. Ranking just behind as the second most profitable breakup song is ‘Drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo.

Despite only being a couple of years old, the song has acquired a huge amount of success with 9.5 million units sold, 2.4 billion streams on Spotify, and $4m in estimated worldwide royalties.

Olivia Rodrigo also takes the third spot with ‘good 4 U’, a track detailing her heartache about her former co-star Joshua Bassett. The song has enjoyed huge commercial success with over 9 million units sold, 2.3 billion streams on Spotify, and estimated royalties of $3.9m.

Ed Sheeran's 'Don't' which shares the story of his split with Ellie Goulding has raked in over 790 million Spotify streams which places it 4th on the list.

The Weeknd had a famous relationship with Selena Gomez whose end led to the song 'Call Out My Name' which has garnered over 2 billion Spotify streams.