10 biggest celebrity break-up songs of all time

Often, musicians announce the end of their romantic relationships in heartbreak songs that tell the story of a love gone sour.
The end of these celebrity relationships is often heartbreaking for fans who cheer them from the sidelines hence part of the reason why the song documenting them becomes popular.
From Halsey to Taylor Swift, down to Ed Sheeran, several famous musicians have crafted records that say goodbye to a famous ex-lover.
A study conducted by GIGAcalculator revealed the most streamed celebrity heart-beak songs of all time on Spotify and their profitability.
Halsey's crushing heartbreak record 'Without Me' which announced her breakup with G-Eazy was the most lucrative breakup song.
Released in 2018, the song has been hugely successful, with 14 million units sold, more than 2.2 billion streams on Spotify, and estimated royalties of $3.6m worldwide alone.
Ranking just behind as the second most profitable breakup song is ‘Drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo.
Despite only being a couple of years old, the song has acquired a huge amount of success with 9.5 million units sold, 2.4 billion streams on Spotify, and $4m in estimated worldwide royalties.
Olivia Rodrigo also takes the third spot with ‘good 4 U’, a track detailing her heartache about her former co-star Joshua Bassett. The song has enjoyed huge commercial success with over 9 million units sold, 2.3 billion streams on Spotify, and estimated royalties of $3.9m.
Ed Sheeran's 'Don't' which shares the story of his split with Ellie Goulding has raked in over 790 million Spotify streams which places it 4th on the list.
The Weeknd had a famous relationship with Selena Gomez whose end led to the song 'Call Out My Name' which has garnered over 2 billion Spotify streams.
Artist & Subject
Spotify Play Count
Spotify Royalties Estimate (Worldwide)
RIAA Certified Units (US)
Total Units Sold
Profit Score /10
1st
Without Me
Halsey @ G-Eazy
2,210,193,857
$3,682,182.97
12,000,000
14,360,000
9.75
2nd
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo @ Joshua Bassett
2,424,254,105
$4,038,807.34
7,000,000
9,570,000
9.74
3rd
good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo @ Joshua Bassett
2,373,487,458
$3,954,230.11
6,000,000
9,170,000
9.61
4th
Don't
Ed Sheeran @ Ellie Goulding
798,828,813
$1,330,848.80
5,000,000
7,150,000
9.23
5th
Call Out My Name
The Weeknd @ Selena
2,034,152,540
$3,388,898.13
3,000,000
4,620,000
9.14
6th
Lose You to Love Me
Selena Gomez @ Justin Bieber
1,324,308,569
$2,206,298.08
3,000,000
4,550,000
9
7th
Part of Me
Katy Perry @ Russell Brand
632,681,660
$1,054,047.65
5,000,000
6,020,000
8.94
8th
Flowers
Miley Cyrus @ Liam Hemsworth
2,452,891,570
$4,086,517.36
unknown
2,500,000
8.71
9th
Dear John
Taylor Swift @ John Mayer
145,708,873
$242,750.98
6,000,000
6,035,000
8.65
10th
Perfect
Harry Styles @ Taylor Swift
1,032,240,430
$1,719,712.56
2,000,000
2,810,000
8.61