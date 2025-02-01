You’re Not Ready for What’s Next: Netflix reveals upcoming series, films and games for 2025

Netflix is gearing up for what could be its biggest year yet, with an exciting slate of films, series, and games set to debut in 2025. At its annual showcase at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, declared: “No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix.”

The event, live-streamed across 12 countries, featured an impressive lineup of guests, including WWE superstars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Hollywood icons Ben Affleck and Tina Fey, comedian John Mulaney, and the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things fame.

New Films: Big Names, Big Stories

Netflix’s film lineup for 2025 is headlined by Frankenstein, a long-anticipated passion project from Guillermo del Toro. Describing the film as deeply personal, del Toro shared, “Over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become autobiography.” Also making waves is RIP, a gripping crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which Affleck called “a really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing.”

Tyler Perry is bringing his signature storytelling back with Madea’s Destination Wedding and She The People, adding to the platform’s already extensive catalog of his work.

Comedies, Prestige TV, and Unscripted Content

Comedy lovers can look forward to The Four Seasons, a new adaptation of the 1981 film spearheaded by Tina Fey. Fey expressed excitement about the project, saying, “We were able to assemble a cast of beloved comedy actors that could create the same warm, human vibe of the original.”

In the prestige TV category, Netflix is rolling out high-profile projects like Death by Lightning from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Zero Day starring Robert De Niro, and Black Rabbit, a drama featuring Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

For fans of unscripted content, Netflix is expanding beyond dating and sports docuseries. New additions include Building the Band, a performance-style show, and Million Dollar Secret, a high-stakes social experiment.

Live Events: Netflix Goes Bigger and Bolder

Building on its successful WWE partnership and live sports events, Netflix is pushing further into live programming. TUDUM, its global fan event, will stream live from Los Angeles on May 31. Meanwhile, John Mulaney is set to debut Everybody’s Live, a no-holds-barred, weekly late-night show starting March 12. “We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless,” Mulaney quipped.

Returning Favorites: The Big Three Are Back

Three of Netflix’s biggest series, “Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game,” are set to return in 2025. The final season of Squid Game is confirmed to premiere on June 27, while Wednesday has wrapped production and will release later in the year. As for Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers promise their most ambitious and personal season yet.

“We think it's our most personal story,” Matt Duffer shared. “It was super intense and emotional to film, for us and our actors.”

Netflix Games

Netflix is doubling down on gaming, with Squid Game: Unleashed on track to become its most downloaded game ever. Fans can expect even more gaming adaptations in 2025, including titles inspired by Ginny & Georgia, Sweet Magnolias, Love is Blind, and Single’s Inferno. In a major move, Netflix will also be the exclusive home for WWE 2K video games on mobile.

Netflix’s 2025 lineup underscores its ambition to be “the best version of everything,” as Bajaria put it. “We’re not just one thing. We’re the best of film, TV, documentaries, stand-up, animation, and live events, and we’re doing it in 50 languages.”

With a mix of bold storytelling, high-stakes drama, and interactive experiences, Netflix is poised to keep its audience entertained all year long. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling mysteries, heartfelt comedies, or immersive games, 2025 is set to be a groundbreaking year for streaming.

Check out our full list of new announcements and asset debuts here: