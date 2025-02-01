You’re Not Ready for What’s Next: Netflix reveals upcoming series, films and games for 2025

Netflix is gearing up for what could be its biggest year yet, with an exciting slate of films, series, and games set to debut in 2025. At its annual showcase at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, declared: “No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix.”
The event, live-streamed across 12 countries, featured an impressive lineup of guests, including WWE superstars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Hollywood icons Ben Affleck and Tina Fey, comedian John Mulaney, and the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things fame.
New Films: Big Names, Big Stories
Netflix’s film lineup for 2025 is headlined by Frankenstein, a long-anticipated passion project from Guillermo del Toro. Describing the film as deeply personal, del Toro shared, “Over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become autobiography.” Also making waves is RIP, a gripping crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which Affleck called “a really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing.”
Tyler Perry is bringing his signature storytelling back with Madea’s Destination Wedding and She The People, adding to the platform’s already extensive catalog of his work.
Comedies, Prestige TV, and Unscripted Content
Comedy lovers can look forward to The Four Seasons, a new adaptation of the 1981 film spearheaded by Tina Fey. Fey expressed excitement about the project, saying, “We were able to assemble a cast of beloved comedy actors that could create the same warm, human vibe of the original.”
In the prestige TV category, Netflix is rolling out high-profile projects like Death by Lightning from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Zero Day starring Robert De Niro, and Black Rabbit, a drama featuring Jason Bateman and Jude Law.
For fans of unscripted content, Netflix is expanding beyond dating and sports docuseries. New additions include Building the Band, a performance-style show, and Million Dollar Secret, a high-stakes social experiment.
Live Events: Netflix Goes Bigger and Bolder
Building on its successful WWE partnership and live sports events, Netflix is pushing further into live programming. TUDUM, its global fan event, will stream live from Los Angeles on May 31. Meanwhile, John Mulaney is set to debut Everybody’s Live, a no-holds-barred, weekly late-night show starting March 12. “We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless,” Mulaney quipped.
Returning Favorites: The Big Three Are Back
Three of Netflix’s biggest series, “Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game,” are set to return in 2025. The final season of Squid Game is confirmed to premiere on June 27, while Wednesday has wrapped production and will release later in the year. As for Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers promise their most ambitious and personal season yet.
“We think it's our most personal story,” Matt Duffer shared. “It was super intense and emotional to film, for us and our actors.”
Netflix Games
Netflix is doubling down on gaming, with Squid Game: Unleashed on track to become its most downloaded game ever. Fans can expect even more gaming adaptations in 2025, including titles inspired by Ginny & Georgia, Sweet Magnolias, Love is Blind, and Single’s Inferno. In a major move, Netflix will also be the exclusive home for WWE 2K video games on mobile.
Netflix’s 2025 lineup underscores its ambition to be “the best version of everything,” as Bajaria put it. “We’re not just one thing. We’re the best of film, TV, documentaries, stand-up, animation, and live events, and we’re doing it in 50 languages.”
With a mix of bold storytelling, high-stakes drama, and interactive experiences, Netflix is poised to keep its audience entertained all year long. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling mysteries, heartfelt comedies, or immersive games, 2025 is set to be a groundbreaking year for streaming.
Check out our full list of new announcements and asset debuts here:
Announcements:
Creative partnership forged with Lena Dunham - Announcement HERE
TUDUM, the global fan event, will live stream on Netflix on May 31 from the Kia Forum in LA - Announcement HERE
All-new global toy line from Stranger Things and Jazwares - Announcement HERE
New Title Announcements:
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding (Film) and Tyler Perry’s She The People (Series) - Title announcements HERE and first look photos HERE
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds (Documentary Film) - Title announcement HERE and first look photo HERE
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (Documentary Series) - Title announcement HERE and date announcement (On Netflix March 10)
Chaos: The Manson Murders (Documentary Film) - Title announcement HERE and date announcement (On Netflix March 7)
Eddie (Documentary Film) - Title announcement HERE and first look photo HERE
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (Documentary Series) - Title announcement HERE
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Documentary Series) - Title announcement HERE and date announcement (On Netflix this August)
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (Documentary Film) - Title announcement HERE, first look photo HERE and date announcement (On Netflix April 21)
Titan (Documentary Film) - Title announcement HERE and first look photo HERE
Game Announcements:
The iconic WWE 2K games are coming to mobile exclusively for Netflix members beginning Fall 2025 Announcement asset HERE
Netflix Stories is giving the video game treatment to more beloved series, including Ginny & Georgia, Sweet Magnolias, Love is Blind and a new season of Outer Banks
Previously Untitled Film:
Jay Kelly (Film) - Previously Untitled Noah Baumbach title announcement and new logline - Details HERE
Additional Asset Debuts:
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 (Series) - First Look photo HERE and date announcement (On Netflix March 6)
Devil May Cry (Animated Series) - New photo HERE and date announcement (On Netflix April 3)
The Four Seasons (Series) - First look photos HERE
In Your Dreams (Film) - New photo HERE
R&B (Film) - First Look photo HERE
Squid Game S3 (Series) - Key art HERE, first look photos HERE and date announcement (On Netflix June 27)
Straw (Film) - First look photo HERE
Wednesday (Series) - First look footage in hero video asset and on Netflix socials (@Netlfix), previously released image HERE
Zero Day (Series) - First look clip HERE, previously released photos HERE
Additional Date/Timing Announcements:
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (Live Series) - Weekly on Netflix starting March 12
Temptation Island (Unscripted Series) - On Netflix March 12
Adolescence (Series) - On Netflix March 13
Survival of the Thickest S2 (Series) - On Netflix March 27
Nonnas (Film) - May 9
Ginny & Georgia S3 (Series) - On Netflix June 5
The Old Guard 2 (Film) - On Netflix July 2
Havoc (Film) - On Netflix Spring 2025
Fear Street: Prom Queen (Film) - On Netflix Summer 2025
A Merry Little Ex-Christmas (Film) - On Netflix Fall 2025
Frankenstein (Film) - On Netflix November 2025
Jay Kelly (Film) - On Netflix Fall 2025
RIP (Film) - On Netflix Fall 2025
The Woman in Cabin 10 (Film) - On Netflix Fall 2025
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow (Film) - On Netflix Fall 2025
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Film) - On Netflix Fall 2025