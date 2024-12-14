Underrated International Films You Absolutely Need to Watch

Are you feeling adventurous and want to explore movies that aren’t drenched in Hollywood glitz and glam? Well, you’re in for a treat because I’m about to introduce you to some underrated international films that deserve your attention.

These aren’t just movies; they’re experiences. They’ll transport you to different worlds, and make you rethink life. There’s an entire universe of underrated international films out there, just waiting to blow your mind. Think of international films as passports to cultures you’ve never visited, emotions you’ve never felt, and stories you didn’t even know existed.

These films have their own unique way of drawing you in, with raw emotions, rich storytelling, and creative risks that Hollywood often avoids.

Your Name (2016) – Japan

Ever heard of body-swapping stories? Now imagine one with mind-blowing animation, a love story that transcends time, and a soundtrack that will stay in your head for days. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, this anime follows two teenagers who mysteriously swap lives and work to uncover a deeper cosmic connection. It’s visually stunning, emotionally gut-wrenching, and will make you question the meaning of fate. Plus, anime newbie or not, this one’s a crowd-pleaser.

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) – Spain

Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy masterpiece combines fairy tales with the brutal reality of post-Civil War Spain. Following a young girl named Ofelia, the film takes you through a series of mythical trials that blur the lines between fantasy and reality. It’s creepy, beautiful, and hauntingly imaginative. If you love Stranger Things or The Chronicles of Narnia but wish they had more edge, this is for you.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) – France

This one is a slow burn; literally and figuratively. Set in 18th-century France, it tells the story of a forbidden romance between a painter and her subject. Céline Sciamma’s direction ensures every glance and every brushstroke carries an ocean of meaning. It’s romantic, and visually poetic.

The Lunchbox (2013) – India

What happens when a misdelivered lunchbox sparks an unlikely friendship? This heartwarming film by Ritesh Batra follows two lonely souls in Mumbai whose lives intertwine through handwritten letters tucked into tiffin boxes. It’s charming, and relatable, and shows that sometimes, love and connection can come from the most unexpected place.

City of God (2002) – Brazil

Brace yourself for an unflinching look at life in Rio de Janeiro’s favelas. Directed by Fernando Meirelles, this crime drama is a gritty, gripping tale of survival, ambition, and the devastating cycle of violence. It’s intense, raw, and will have you glued to your screen. It’s an eye-opening experience.

Parasite (2019) – South Korea

Okay, this one isn’t underrated anymore, but it’s still worth mentioning for anyone who somehow missed the 2020 Best Picture winner. Bong Joon-ho’s genre-bending masterpiece about class struggle is a must-watch. It’s clever, suspenseful, and downright brilliant.