Tope Olowoniyan, Eric Emeka star in MTF film about autism, ‘Everything Light Touches’

Everything Light Touches, a socially driven drama produced by the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa, is set to premiere in March 2025.

Shedding light on Autism and the power of hope through the game of Chess, the film tells the compelling story of Abayomi, a gifted autistic teenager who, after a tragic event, finds himself in an unfamiliar world; an underbridge community where he unexpectedly becomes a beacon of hope for a group of outcasts preparing for a high-stakes chess competition.

Directed by Adejo "StoryPriest" Emmanuel and Elma Baisie, and produced by Olamide Oshodi-Glover and Morenikeji Uka, Everything Light Touches aims to foster conversations about autism and inclusivity in African society.

Film as a Tool for Advocacy

In many parts of Nigeria, autism remains widely misunderstood, with individuals often facing social stigma and exclusion.



The film tackles these misconceptions by portraying Abayomi’s journey with authenticity and sensitivity. Through visual storytelling, it highlights both the struggles and triumphs of autistic individuals, encouraging empathy and breaking down prejudices.

By centring its narrative on a character with autism, Everything Light Touches adds to a growing conversation on representation in African cinema.



The filmmakers aim to use the film as a catalyst for awareness, sparking discussions around neurodiversity and inclusion in education, employment, and daily life.

A project born from emerging African talent

As a project developed by the MultiChoice Talent Factory class of 2024, Everything Light Touches reflects the initiative’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of African filmmakers.



The MTF program offers training, mentorship, and production opportunities, equipping young creatives with the skills to tell impactful stories.