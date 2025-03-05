Tope Olowoniyan, Eric Emeka star in MTF film about autism, ‘Everything Light Touches’

Everything Light Touches, a socially driven drama produced by the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa, is set to premiere in March 2025.
Shedding light on Autism and the power of hope through the game of Chess, the film tells the compelling story of Abayomi, a gifted autistic teenager who, after a tragic event, finds himself in an unfamiliar world; an underbridge community where he unexpectedly becomes a beacon of hope for a group of outcasts preparing for a high-stakes chess competition.
Featuring a strong ensemble cast, the film stars Tope Olowoniyan, Ibrahim Suleiman, Eric Emeka, Nnamdi Agbo, Nifemi Lawal, Susan Ibanga, Emeka Golden, Folu Storms, and Gregory Ojefua.
Directed by Adejo "StoryPriest" Emmanuel and Elma Baisie, and produced by Olamide Oshodi-Glover and Morenikeji Uka, Everything Light Touches aims to foster conversations about autism and inclusivity in African society.
Film as a Tool for Advocacy
In many parts of Nigeria, autism remains widely misunderstood, with individuals often facing social stigma and exclusion.
The film tackles these misconceptions by portraying Abayomi’s journey with authenticity and sensitivity. Through visual storytelling, it highlights both the struggles and triumphs of autistic individuals, encouraging empathy and breaking down prejudices.
By centring its narrative on a character with autism, Everything Light Touches adds to a growing conversation on representation in African cinema.
The filmmakers aim to use the film as a catalyst for awareness, sparking discussions around neurodiversity and inclusion in education, employment, and daily life.
A project born from emerging African talent
As a project developed by the MultiChoice Talent Factory class of 2024, Everything Light Touches reflects the initiative’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of African filmmakers.
The MTF program offers training, mentorship, and production opportunities, equipping young creatives with the skills to tell impactful stories.
READ ALSO: Celebrating Nollywood’s leading female directors
Director/Writer, Story Priest, known for his thought-provoking and socially conscious short films, brings his signature style to the project. His previous works include the critically acclaimed Isekonu (To Speak of Silence), On Our Skin, People's Court, and 2070, a climate change film.
Co-director Baisie, a seasoned Ghanaian director of photography, lends her bold visual style to the film. Her impressive filmography includes Pushing 30 and documentary films Revive the Ocean and Asibi.
Producers Glover and Morenikeji are not strangers to the industry, with a long list of credits between them. Glover's filmography includes, I Think I Still Love You, and Collide, while Morenikeji's credits include 2070, Chats to Chains, and Déjà Vu.
With this talented team at the helm, expectations are high for the new film, which promises to deliver a powerful and thought-provoking cinematic experience.
Premiere dates
The film is scheduled to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase – March 8 and Africa Magic Family – March 12.