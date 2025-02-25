RMD expands his creative legacy with exclusive global deals for ‘Radio Voice’ and ‘Revelations’

Nollywood Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo ventures into a new chapter, producing two movies in partnership with Nile Media Entertainment.
Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has worn many hats in his legendary Nollywood career, as an actor, lawyer, former commissioner, and now, producer. But even as a veteran in front of the camera, his venture into film production is a fresh chapter in an already illustrious journey.
Now, with an exclusive global distribution deal with Nile Entertainment Group, RMD is making bold moves beyond acting, ensuring that his films reach audiences far beyond Nigeria.
From Screen Icon to Producer: RMD's new territory
RMD's name has been synonymous with Nollywood excellence for decades, but behind the scenes, he is embracing new challenges as a producer.
His production company, RMD Productions, has now sealed a landmark deal with Nile Entertainment to distribute two of its highly anticipated films: Radio Voice and Revelations.
What it means for Nollywood
Announced on Nile Entertainment’s official social media pages, the deal underscores Nollywood’s growing international appeal.
Nile Entertainment, a distribution powerhouse, specializes in bringing African content to the global market, making this a strategic partnership for RMD.
Moses Babatope, CEO of Nile Group, emphasized that this collaboration goes beyond box office potential.
“As part of their first productions, RMD Productions has delivered the rare alchemy of crafting stories rooted in Nigerian experiences that speak to universal human emotions. Our data shows audiences worldwide hunger for authentic voices, and these two projects deliver that authenticity while maintaining production quality that competes in the global market.”
READ ALSO: The best family-friendly TV series to binge on Netflix right now!
The Films: Radio Voice and Revelations
The first of the two films, Radio Voice, is set for release on April 11, 2024. The redemption drama follows a former sex worker who finds a second chance at life through a struggling radio station while battling the ghosts of her past. RMD describes it as “a story that speaks to redemption without cliché.”
Meanwhile, Revelations, premiering in August 2025, is an emotionally charged cross-cultural drama filmed in Nigeria and Utah, USA. The film explores the lives of a Nigerian-American couple dealing with infertility, cultural expectations, and buried secrets that threaten both their marriage and careers.
Revelations has already garnered international recognition, winning multiple awards at the Utah International Film Festival. Notably, it marks the feature film debut of RMD’s son, Oghenetega Mofe-Damijo, a Towson University graduate whose performance has been praised by critics.
Speaking about the project, Oghenetega said,
“We approached Revelations by blending cinematic traditions rather than replicating either Hollywood or Nollywood formulas. The non-linear narrative structure mirrors how cultural identity actually works; fragmentary, contradictory, and constantly evolving. Working alongside my father taught me that authentic storytelling requires both technical precision and emotional honesty.”
A release plan
Understanding the global potential of these films, RMD Productions and Nile Entertainment have developed a strategic release plan.
Radio Voice will hit cinemas across West Africa before expanding to the diaspora market, while Revelations will make its debut at a major international film festival before its commercial release.
This calculated approach reflects a shift in how Nollywood films are marketed; beyond just making films, RMD is setting the stage for them to be seen and appreciated by a worldwide audience.