RMD expands his creative legacy with exclusive global deals for ‘Radio Voice’ and ‘Revelations’

Nollywood Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo ventures into a new chapter, producing two movies in partnership with Nile Media Entertainment.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has worn many hats in his legendary Nollywood career, as an actor, lawyer, former commissioner, and now, producer. But even as a veteran in front of the camera, his venture into film production is a fresh chapter in an already illustrious journey.

Now, with an exclusive global distribution deal with Nile Entertainment Group, RMD is making bold moves beyond acting, ensuring that his films reach audiences far beyond Nigeria.

From Screen Icon to Producer: RMD's new territory

RMD's name has been synonymous with Nollywood excellence for decades, but behind the scenes, he is embracing new challenges as a producer.

His production company, RMD Productions, has now sealed a landmark deal with Nile Entertainment to distribute two of its highly anticipated films: Radio Voice and Revelations.