Rahama Sadau: A journey through her most memorable movie roles

Rahama Sadau has become one of the most celebrated actresses in both Nollywood and Kannywood, building an impressive filmography that showcases her versatility and depth as an actress.

Rahama Sadau is a renowned Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and singer who has made significant contributions to both Kannywood (the Hausa-language film industry) and Nollywood. Born in Kaduna, Nigeria, she began her acting career in 2013 and has since become a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. From her early days in the Hausa-language film industry to making a name for herself in mainstream Nollywood, she has continued to captivate audiences with her performances in a range of genres, from romance to drama and thrillers. Here are some of her works. Gani Ga Wane (2013) She made her acting debut in Gani Ga Wane, a Kannywood film where she played a supporting role alongside Ali Nuhu . This marked the beginning of her rise in the industry, and she soon became a household name in Northern Nigerian cinema. However, she later transitioned into Nollywood, gaining wider recognition.

Tatu (2017) In Tatu, she played Tatuma, a young woman who struggles to break free from a fate imposed upon her. The film, rich in African mythology, tells the story of a girl destined to become a priestess who longs for a different life. Rahama’s portrayal of Tatuma earned her critical acclaim, as she beautifully conveyed the character’s internal struggles and determination.

Hakkunde (2017) That same year, she starred in Hakkunde, playing Aisha, a woman who becomes an important part of the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery. The film follows a jobless graduate who leaves his home in Lagos in search of opportunities, facing numerous challenges along the way. Rahama’s role added emotional weight to the story, making it one of her standout performances.

Up North (2018) This coming-of-age drama centres around a privileged young man forced to undergo the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Northern Nigeria. She played Zainab, a local woman who plays a key role in the lead character’s transformation as he learns valuable lessons about life outside his comfort zone. The film, known for its stunning cinematography and cultural representation, was one of the major Nollywood releases that year.

Zero Hour (2019) Her career continued to flourish with Zero Hour (2019), where she starred as Zainab, a strong-willed woman caught in the middle of a corporate and family power struggle. The movie revolves around a wealthy heir who returns home to Nigeria and discovers dark secrets about his family business. Rahama’s performance in Zero Hour solidified her presence in mainstream Nollywood, proving that she could hold her own alongside some of the industry’s biggest stars.

The Plan (2020) In 2020, she took on a key role in The Plan, a drama series that explored love, betrayal, and revenge. She played Karama, a woman caught in the complexities of relationships and societal expectations.

Nadeeya (2022) This was followed by Nadeeya (2022), another emotionally charged role where she played the titular character, navigating love, cultural traditions, and personal aspirations.

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) She also made an appearance in Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke , the sequel to the hit Nollywood comedy Chief Daddy. In the film, she played Yasmin, a character entangled in the chaotic aftermath of the patriarch’s passing as his family members scramble to secure their inheritance.

2023 was a particularly strong year for Rahama, as she appeared in several high-profile projects. In A Lot Like Love, she played Fanna, a woman struggling to balance her personal desires with societal pressures in a contemporary romantic drama.

She also starred in In Bed with the Pedros, a gripping drama about a wealthy Nigerian family whose dark secrets threaten to unravel their empire. Rahama’s role as Hauwa added depth to the story, portraying a woman caught in the crossfire of family and power struggles.

Another major project was The Two Aishas, in which she played Aisha Jibril, one of two women whose intertwined lives reveal deep-seated societal conflicts and personal battles.

Her work in television also continued with War: Wrath and Revenge , where she played Binta Kutigi Bula in a series that explored themes of power, vengeance, and resilience.

She followed this up with All of Us , a drama series that delves into the dynamics of modern Nigerian families.

In 2024, Rahama continued to take on diverse roles. She starred in The Waiter , playing Farida in a film that follows the life of a seemingly ordinary waiter whose life takes an unexpected turn.



Another significant role came in Conversations in Transit, where she played Hajara, a character in a multi-layered story about strangers whose lives intersect during a fateful journey.