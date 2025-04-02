Onyinye Odokoro leads cast in upcoming horror film, ‘Oblation’

Following her gripping lead performance in Netflix’s Baby Farm, Nollywood actor, Onyinye Odokoro is taking center stage once again, this time in the highly anticipated horror film Oblation.

Now in post-production, Oblation is an upcoming horror film featuring Onyinye Odokoro in the lead role. Written and directed by Chioma Paul-Dike, Oblation explores themes of generational trauma, spiritual entanglements, and the consequences of ignoring unseen forces. Odokoro, who recently starred in Netflix’s Baby Farm, plays Nelo, a newlywed who begins experiencing disturbing dreams after moving into her husband’s home. These visions soon escalate into a terrifying confrontation with forces beyond her control. She is joined by a cast that includes Kelechi Udegbe, Amanda Oruh, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Ruby Akubueze, Bucci Franklin, Ebere Okaro, and Iyke Ndubuisi.

Speaking about the film, Paul-Dike described Oblation as a story that blends psychological horror with African folklore. “It’s not just about fear; it’s about the things we inherit, the things we refuse to see, and the consequences of ignorance,” she said.