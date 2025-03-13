Omoni Oboli faces another IP controversy; What’s going on?

Omoni Oboli has been accused of using footage from a travel documentary filmmaker in her latest movie, Love in Every Word, without obtaining consent.
Just as her latest film, Love in Every Word, was making waves on X (formerly Twitter), the movie suddenly disappeared from her YouTube channel due to a copyright infringement claim.
Moments later, it was restored, but before anyone could breathe a sigh of relief, a travel documentary filmmaker stepped forward with a major accusation.
The Open Letter
Chinedu, the founder of Ou Travel and Tour, addressed Oboli in a surprisingly polite but firm open letter on X, highlighting how his travel clips from Awka, Amawbia, and Osumenyi had been used in Love in Every Word without his knowledge.
"While I'm honoured that my work was considered worthy of inclusion, I was surprised to find no credits given at the end. As a content creator who showcases Nigeria’s beauty with little to no support, I believe it’s essential to acknowledge and respect the intellectual property of others."
He then requested that she add proper credits to his work, framing it as an opportunity to do the right thing and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s rich cultural landscape.
Sounds reasonable, right? But this isn’t the first time Oboli has faced accusations like this.
A pattern of IP drama
The Okafor’s Law Drama (2017): Back when Oboli’s directorial project Okafor’s Law was about to premiere, she found herself entangled in a major copyright battle.
A Canadian-based writer, Jude Idada, accused her of stealing his script. The legal tussle got so messy that a court injunction temporarily halted the film’s premiere.
The screenwriter resale scandal (earlier this year): Just when we thought she had put the Okafor’s Law saga behind her; I mean it was years ago, another controversy popped up.
This time, it involved a screenwriter who allegedly resold an already-produced script to her. While details remain murky, it once again put her in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.
And now, Love in Every Word (2024): Now, here we are, witnessing another intellectual property issue, this time with a travel documentary filmmaker.
Unlike the previous instances where full scripts were at play, this one is about uncredited footage. While it may seem minor to some, for content creators who rely on recognition and proper attribution, it’s a big deal.
What happens next?
At the time of writing, Oboli has yet to publicly respond to Chinedu’s open letter. Will she issue an apology? Will she quietly update the credits? Or will this escalate into yet another full-blown legal dispute? We’ll have to wait and see.
One thing is clear, though; this latest controversy has reignited conversations about intellectual property rights in Nollywood and the importance of giving credit where it’s due.
If anything, it’s a reminder that, in the digital age, nothing goes unnoticed. Content creators are more vocal than ever, and accountability is just a tweet away.