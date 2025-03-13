Omoni Oboli faces another IP controversy; What’s going on?

Just as her latest film, Love in Every Word, was making waves on X (formerly Twitter), the movie suddenly disappeared from her YouTube channel due to a copyright infringement claim.

Moments later, it was restored, but before anyone could breathe a sigh of relief, a travel documentary filmmaker stepped forward with a major accusation.

The Open Letter

Chinedu, the founder of Ou Travel and Tour, addressed Oboli in a surprisingly polite but firm open letter on X, highlighting how his travel clips from Awka, Amawbia, and Osumenyi had been used in Love in Every Word without his knowledge.

"While I'm honoured that my work was considered worthy of inclusion, I was surprised to find no credits given at the end. As a content creator who showcases Nigeria’s beauty with little to no support, I believe it’s essential to acknowledge and respect the intellectual property of others."

He then requested that she add proper credits to his work, framing it as an opportunity to do the right thing and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s rich cultural landscape.

Sounds reasonable, right? But this isn’t the first time Oboli has faced accusations like this.