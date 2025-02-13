Nollywood crime thriller ‘Red Circle’ set for global release on June 6, 2025

The highly anticipated Nollywood crime thriller, Red Circle, is set for a global theatrical release, beginning with cinemas across Nigeria on June 6, 2025.

Produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed under Rixel Studios, the film brings together some of Nollywood’s finest talents, delivering a compelling blend of suspense, action, and an unfiltered look at power and corruption in modern-day Lagos. At the heart of Red Circle is investigative journalist Fikayo Holloway (played by Folu Storms), a determined reporter who stumbles upon a dangerous web of secrets linked to a powerful crime syndicate in Lagos.



Her pursuit of the truth leads her to a mysterious businessman who orchestrates corruption, wealth, drugs, and even murder from the shadows. However, her relentless search for justice soon puts her life, and the lives of those she loves; in grave danger. With its gripping storyline, Red Circle promises to be a landmark in Nollywood cinema, raising the stakes for crime thrillers in the industry.



Speaking on the film’s journey, producer Nora Awolowo shared her excitement about the project, saying: “This film is a labour of love. We have poured everything into creating a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and socially relevant. We can’t wait for audiences to experience Red Circle on the big screen.” Bringing this vision to life is acclaimed director Akay Mason, working from a script by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed. The film is produced by Awolowo and Tijani-Ahmed, ensuring a strong creative foundation for what is expected to be one of Nollywood’s biggest releases of the year. Red Circle boasts an impressive lineup of actors, featuring Folu Storms in the lead role as Fikayo Holloway, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Ruggedman, Debo Macaroni and more.