Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien set for stage debut in London

Nollywood actress Idia Aisien is gearing up for her first-ever stage performance in Dear Father, a compelling theatrical production premiering in London in June 2025.

This marks a significant milestone in Aisien’s career as she steps into the world of live theatre, taking on a co-lead role in a story that delves into family, sacrifice, and the urgent conversation around femicide. Produced by The SUMI Group, Dear Father is the first stage adaptation from The SUMI Writers’ Àtẹ́wọ́ Collection, a body of work under the Invisible Hands catalogue that has been in development for over three decades.

The production is expected to strike an emotional chord with audiences through its gripping narrative and socially relevant themes.

READ ALSO: Hollywood filmmaker accused of swindling Netflix of $11M Sharing the stage with Aisien is a star-studded cast, led by veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) , who makes a grand return to the London theatre scene after nearly 40 years. Also joining the ensemble are Kunle Remi , Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Akin Lewis , Mike Edwards, Tobi Bakre, Oluwaseun Ola, and Tomi Ojo, many of whom will also be making their stage debuts. At the heart of Dear Father is the story of Nike, a young woman who begins to question the choices and sacrifices her father made for her.