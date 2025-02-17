Niyi Akinmolayan’s 2025 Vision: Building Nollywood’s strongest workforce yet

Renowned Nollywood filmmaker and founder of Anthill Studios, Niyi Akinmolayan, has outlined his ambitious plans for 2025; one that prioritizes workforce development and the structural growth of the Nigerian film industry.

In a recent report by Nollywire, Akinmolayan emphasized the urgent need to reshape Nollywood’s backbone: its crew and professionals. For Niyi Akinmolayan, one of Nollywood’s most forward-thinking filmmakers and the founder of Anthill Studios, 2025 is more than just another year; it’s a mission. His focus? Strengthening the backbone of the Nigerian film industry: its workforce. A pivotal year for Anthill Studios Coming off a dynamic 2024 filled with solo and collaborative productions, Anthill Studios has made its mark with standout projects. The studio’s two major releases saw Hey You director Uyoyou Adia helm Casa de Novia, starring Anee Icha and Taye Arimoro, while Dolapo Adigun made her cinematic directorial debut with Criminal. Beyond its in-house projects, Anthill’s co-productions were among the year’s biggest successes. Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju); a collaboration with Eniola Ajao’s Lighthouse Pictures and Filmone Studios; became the fourth highest-grossing Nigerian film, raking in ₦252.8 million.



Meanwhile, Lisabi: The Uprising, the first instalment of a two-part historical epic produced alongside Lateef Adedimeji’s Al Notion Studios, emerged as Netflix Nigeria’s second most-watched title of 2024.



READ ALSO: Vibes, Marvel & Jollof: A look inside Filmhouse After Dark’s exclusive ‘Captain America’ Screening The industry’s workforce crisis & the Netflix effect Despite Nollywood’s rapid growth, it continues to grapple with a critical issue; a shortage of skilled crew members and industry professionals.



This problem is further compounded by the growing frustration of diaspora investors who lose money to questionable “producers” and inexperienced film crews.



Adding to the uncertainty was Netflix’s rumoured quiet exit from Nigeria, which was later debunked by the streaming platform. Reflecting on the industry’s lessons from 2024, Akinmolayan emphasized the need for self-sufficiency. “I think the biggest lesson from 2024 would be that we need to be in control of our own destiny, especially in terms of distribution. We cannot just leave everything to our saviours from Silicon Valley. We need to be strategic about what we do for both Nigerian and international audiences.”

Building the Future: Connecting filmmakers with skilled crew Anthill Studios is taking an active role in reshaping Nollywood’s workforce. Known for its commitment to training and upskilling, the studio plans to revive its in-house training programs in 2025. Previous initiatives, such as its post-production training and the free three-month director internship in 2023, have helped launch the careers of rising filmmakers like Barnabas Emordi, Dolapo Adigun, and Akhigbe “Akay Mason” Ilozobhie.

But Akinmolayan’s ambitions go beyond training. In 2025, Anthill Studios is partnering with a tech company to launch a new platform that connects filmmakers with vetted, skilled crew members. “We believe that if we can strengthen and grow the talent pool of crew members and filmmakers, it will lead to better films and an expanded industry,” he shared. This platform will serve as a curated directory of top industry professionals, ensuring that filmmakers have access to reliable talent; a crucial step toward raising the industry’s professional standards.