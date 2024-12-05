Let’s explore these Nigerian Netflix Originals

Now that we’re certain our relationship with Netflix is very much intact, let’s look at some Netflix Originals produced in Nigeria.

About that Netflix rumour that almost gave us a collective heart attack; well it’s been debunked. They’re staying put and still serving us with Nigerian stories we can stream.

Since we’ve got Netflix on lock (phew!), let’s dive into some amazing Nigerian Originals gracing our screens. You may have seen some of these, but you’re in for a treat if you haven't. Sit tight and let’s vibe through some of the best Nigerian stories streaming right now.

Anikulapo

Dive into Yoruba mythology with Aníkúlápó, a film about Saro, a wandering craftsman who stumbles upon a mystical bird capable of resurrecting the dead. Directed by Kunle Afolayan, this movie is as visually stunning as it is thought-provoking. The film explores themes of love, greed, and ambition through a cultural lens.

Oloture

Brace yourself for a gritty, eye-opening film. Oloture follows a young journalist who goes undercover to expose the grim world of human trafficking. But the deeper she goes, the more dangerous it becomes. The film features powerful performances by Sharon Ooja and Beverly Osu.

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

This adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman is pure cinematic magic. Set in colonial Nigeria, the story explores tradition, duty, and the clash between indigenous culture and Western influence. The film is based on a true story, set in the 1940s Oyo Town, southwestern Nigeria. The king has just died, and as tradition demands, Elesin Oba must perform a ritual suicide to join his dead king in the afterlife so that the king may gain free passage into the land of the gods, thus blocking disaster from befalling the community. Directed by the late Biyi Bandele, the film has an impressive cast line-up including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ (Brymo), Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, and Kevin Ushi

The Black Book

This thriller follows Paul Edima (Richard Mofe-Damijo), a deacon and retired military man, who is drawn back into a world of crime and corruption when his son is wrongfully accused of kidnapping and subsequently killed. The film explores themes of vengeance, morality, redemption, and the lengths a father would go to for justice, highlighting the extent of corruption and abuse of power in Nigerian society.

Lionheart

Netflix acquired worldwide rights to Lionheart in September 2018 after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It became the first Netflix original produced in Nigeria. This Genevieve Nnaji’s groundbreaking directorial debut that had the whole world talking is about family, business, and the tough decisions that define us. Adaeze Obiagu (played by Genevieve Nnaji herself), is a young and ambitious woman working at her father’s transportation company, Lionheart. When her father falls ill, Adaeze is ready to step up and take over the reins only to find that her uncle Godswill (Nkem Owoh) is brought in to lead instead. What follows is a rollercoaster of challenges as the company faces financial trouble, and Adaeze and Godswill must find a way to save it. Along the way, we’re treated to a heartwarming exploration of family bonds, teamwork, and the quiet strength of a determined woman.

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)