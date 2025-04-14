‘It helped my business’ - Laura Ikeji on her 3-year run on Real Housewives of Lagos

Social media influencer, fashion entrepreneur, and reality star, Laura Ikeji, has opened up about her rollercoaster experience as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos), reflecting on her three-year journey with honesty and deep gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Ikeji shared an emotional message that encapsulated the highs and lows of her time on the hit reality series, expressing a mix of nostalgia, pride, and appreciation. “I’ve been a cast of this show for 3 years, and I have very mixed feelings about the show. Very sad and very beautiful memories. Sometimes I can’t wait to shoot, sometimes I hated shoot days,” she wrote.



But despite the ups and downs, one thing remains certain: “I do not ever regret taking this gig.”

A star beyond the spotlight Laura Ikeji-Kanu, known for her bold personality and no-holds-barred attitude, quickly became one of the most talked-about figures on RHOLagos. Her dynamic presence brought drama, authenticity, and relatability to the show, making her a standout favorite among fans. But beyond the camera-ready moments and headline-making showdowns, Laura has used the platform to elevate her brand and connect more deeply with her audience.



As she noted, “Doing this show has helped me and my business. I’ve gained fans turned fams, and I’m grateful.”