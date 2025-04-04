Jemima Osunde shuts down BBL allegation with classic wit on X

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde found herself unexpectedly caught in the crosshairs of a body-shaming conversation on X (formerly Twitter).

It began, as these things often do, with a sweeping generalisation. User @maxvayshia tweeted, “There is no man that finds BBL attractive. Why do these women do it?” A thread ensued, with another user, @ahanaelroi, jumping in to add, “I didn’t know @JemimaOsunde did BBL. That girl drives me wild.” It didn’t take long for Jemima to step in with a response that was as dry as it was devastating. “Which of the Jemima?” she tweeted, four words that instantly turned the conversation on its head and made it clear she wasn’t here for the baseless gossip.

Who is Jemima Osunde? For those unfamiliar, Jemima Osunde is a trained physiotherapist and actress who rose to fame through roles in series like Shuga and has since become a fixture in Nollywood’s new generation. With appearances in hit films such as New Money, The Delivery Boy, and Namaste Wahala, Jemima has carved a niche for herself as a versatile performer who can go from drama to comedy and back again without missing a beat.