Ghosted or Entitled? The Wumi Toriola vs. Chef T drama and the business of collaboration

The recent social media fallout between Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola and food blogger Chef T, aka Diary of a Kitchen Lover, has sparked an interesting conversation about collaboration, and entitlement. and the blurred lines between film stars and digital influencers in Nigeria’s entertainment space.

Toriola’s public call-out stemmed from an unanswered Instagram DM she sent to Chef T in August 2024, requesting a collaboration.

She later posted a screenshot of the message on March 13, 2025, expressing frustration over the lack of response.

Her caption, laced with disappointment, suggested that Chef T had become too big to acknowledge others, igniting a debate about professional courtesy and the unwritten rules of collaboration.

While some social media users supported Toriola’s grievance, arguing that Chef T could have simply responded with a “yes” or “no,” others found her approach entitled.

Critics pointed out that collaborations are voluntary, not obligatory, and questioned whether Toriola was offering Chef T any real value in return.

Some even speculated that the actress was attempting to leverage the food blogger’s platform to promote an upcoming project, rather than genuinely engaging in mutual creative exchange.

The Nollywood-Influencer crossover.

This incident highlights the growing overlap between Nollywood stars and social media influencers.

While actors once relied solely on film roles and media appearances for relevance, today’s digital era demands more visibility beyond the big screen. Many now collaborate with influencers to stay in the public eye and promote projects.

However, these partnerships aren’t always seamless. Influencers operate differently, building their platforms on personal branding, audience trust, and carefully curated content.

Unlike actors who work within structured productions, influencers control their creative direction and business interests.

This autonomy allows them to accept or decline collaborations based on what fits their brand, making mutual benefit a key factor in any successful partnership.