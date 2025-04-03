Genevieve Nnaji claps back at trolls on X

Nollywood veteran Genevieve Nnaji made a rare appearance on social media, sharing a photo on X (formerly Twitter) that immediately sparked reactions from fans and critics alike.

The celebrated actress, known for her private lifestyle and minimal online presence, found herself at the center of mixed responses. While some users expressed delight at her post, others took the opportunity to throw unsolicited comments her way. In a manner that can only be described as elegant and composed, Nnaji responded to a few trolls with poise, delivering subtle but sharp clapbacks that left social media buzzing.

The social media exchange It all began when user @Nonsohenry jokingly questioned the actress’s rare social media activity, saying, “This one you remembered us today, are we safe?” To which Nnaji responded simply, “Haba .” However, the conversation took a different turn when user @EmiTerfa made an age-related remark: “You really cannot cheat nature. My fine wine is finally growing old.”

Nnaji’s response was both philosophical and cheeky: “It gets worse, bro. I’ll get so old I’ll die. if I’m lucky.” Another user, @Callendrone, took the age discussion further, writing, “Mummy, u don old o.” Nnaji countered with a cool, unexpected, but sarcastic response, saying, “Daddy, I don’t wish it on you.”