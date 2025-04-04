“Funke Akindele paid me just ₦90k after one month on set” – Actor Ijoba Lande speaks out

Nollywood actor and content creator Ijoba Lande has revealed that he got paid ₦90,000 for a month on a set with actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Lande has stirred conversation in the Nigerian entertainment industry following a candid revelation about his experience working with one of Nollywood's most influential figures, Funke Akindele.

In a recent disclosure that has since gone viral on social media, Lande recounted how he worked on a film project under Akindele’s production for an entire month, only to be paid what he described as a disappointing amount.

“There was a time Funke Akindele called me for a movie production at Amen Estate, and we spent one month there. I was shocked when she gave me ₦ 90,000 after spending one month,” he lamented.

The skit maker, known for his comic online videos and growing popularity in the Yoruba film scene, shared his story as both a warning and a learning moment for upcoming actors.

Lande emphasised that while the allure of working with a top-tier filmmaker like Funke Akindele is undeniable, it should not come at the expense of one’s self-worth or professional standards.

“I have learnt my lessons. I will always state my charges before going to any location. When she called me, I was too excited to discuss payment, only to end up with N90k after one month,” he added.