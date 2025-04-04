“Funke Akindele paid me just ₦90k after one month on set” – Actor Ijoba Lande speaks out

Nollywood actor and content creator Ijoba Lande has revealed that he got paid ₦90,000 for a month on a set with actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.
Lande has stirred conversation in the Nigerian entertainment industry following a candid revelation about his experience working with one of Nollywood's most influential figures, Funke Akindele.
In a recent disclosure that has since gone viral on social media, Lande recounted how he worked on a film project under Akindele’s production for an entire month, only to be paid what he described as a disappointing amount.
“There was a time Funke Akindele called me for a movie production at Amen Estate, and we spent one month there. I was shocked when she gave me ₦90,000 after spending one month,” he lamented.
The skit maker, known for his comic online videos and growing popularity in the Yoruba film scene, shared his story as both a warning and a learning moment for upcoming actors.
Lande emphasised that while the allure of working with a top-tier filmmaker like Funke Akindele is undeniable, it should not come at the expense of one’s self-worth or professional standards.
“I have learnt my lessons. I will always state my charges before going to any location. When she called me, I was too excited to discuss payment, only to end up with N90k after one month,” he added.
Industry shockwaves
The actor’s admission has triggered mixed reactions online, with many expressing disappointment, while others have questioned the context behind the payment.
Some commenters suggested that Lande’s lack of initial negotiation contributed to the outcome, while others criticised what they see as a broader issue of underpayment in Nollywood, especially for up-and-coming talents.
A user, “Truecrimedaniel” had this to say:
"This is not about Aunty Funke or anyone, this is about Business. It’s about knowing your worth and negotiating your pay before accepting a job. Even Dangote or Elon musk will pay u chicken change if u did not negotiate with them. It’s business! Not charity!”
An upset user, Bukkyonradio responded: “Yes but this means you lack integrity if you’re waiting on someone to price themselves better before you offer them better.”
Another user stated: “I like Funke but have been hearing a lot of negative about how she treat her staff members Omo e bad but na allegedly.”
The Reality of Nollywood’s pay scale
Lande’s story sheds light on a recurring issue within the Nigerian film industry: payment transparency and fair compensation.
Nollywood, despite being one of the largest film industries globally by output, still struggles with standardising rates for actors, especially newer or less established ones.
While A-list actors and actresses command substantial fees, many supporting actors, extras, and crew members often work under vague verbal agreements or out of sheer passion and hope for future opportunities.
Ijoba Lande’s confession underscores the risks of going into any project without a clear financial agreement, regardless of the production’s profile.
