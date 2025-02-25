From the Makers of 'Breath of Life': New Nollywood action-drama ‘Suky’ explores underground Dambe boxing

The makers of Breath of Life, Nemsia Studios have released the official trailer for a new project, Suky, premiering on Prime Video on March 7, 2025.

Off the success of Breath of Life , With Difficulty Comes Ease and Soft Love Nemsia Studios is back with another highly anticipated film; Suky, an intense, action-packed drama that delves into the brutal underground world of Dambe boxing.

Directed by Ola Cardoso and produced by Bamidele Adelusi, Suky is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 7, 2024. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including James Damilare, Tobi Bakare , Olarotimi Fakunle, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Ibrahim Yekini, and Boma Akpore, promising a gripping cinematic experience filled with raw emotion, high-stakes action, and cultural depth.

A story of vengeance, redemption, and the fight for freedom Set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s underground fighting scene, Suky tells the gripping tale of a man whose life is shattered by a devastating event, pushing him into a desperate quest for vengeance. Born into the legacy of a legendary boxer, Suky’s world crumbles after suffering a deep betrayal. But fate hands him a second chance; within the unforgiving walls of a notorious prison, he stumbles upon a high-stakes Dambe boxing competition, where winning isn’t just about pride; it’s the only way out. As he battles his way through ruthless opponents in a fight-or-die tournament, Suky must confront his inner demons, past traumas, and the cost of his pursuit of justice. Will he emerge victorious, or will the weight of his past prove to be his ultimate downfall?

According to director Ola Cardoso, Suky is more than just a combat-driven thriller—it's a story about the inner struggles of manhood, vengeance, and redemption. "This film isn't just about the fight inside the ring; it's about the fight within—a man's struggle between vengeance and redemption," Cardoso shares. "We wanted to create a story that isn't just physically intense but emotionally gripping."

Co-founder of Nemsia Studios, BB Sasore , further emphasizes the film’s impact on the evolving Nollywood landscape, calling it a bold and unapologetically raw cinematic experience. “Suky is a testament to the evolving landscape of African cinema—gritty, powerful, and deeply character-driven,” says Sasore. “We’re excited to bring this film to a global audience and showcase a side of Nigerian storytelling that is both visceral and thought-provoking.”