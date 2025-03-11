Everything you need to know about Carolyna and Dabota’s feud

The much-anticipated showdown has finally erupted on The Real Housewives of Lagos, and we have all the juicy details.

With clear divisions among the ladies, the group dynamics have shifted dramatically. The first half of the season was relatively harmonious, and for a moment, it seemed like RHOLagos Season 3 might be the most drama-free instalment yet. But then came Dabota’s Ilashe beach event, which quickly shattered the peace, splitting the cast into two factions; Team Sophia and Team Dabota. From shocking confrontations to personal revelations, here’s a breakdown of everything that has transpired on the recent episode of RHOLagos Season 3, currently streaming on Showmax. The never-ending Ilashe saga At this point, it’s safe to say that the fallout from Ilashe has become the catalyst for every bit of tension among the ladies. While Dabota insists she has moved past it, and Diiadem appears to have let things go, Carolyna is still holding onto the grudge. During a yoga session with Sophia, Carolyna barely finishes reciting the phrase “speak kind words” before launching into a tirade about Diiadem and Dabota’s actions. She doesn’t mince words. Every group gathering since the Ilashe debacle has featured Carolyna hurling criticisms at Diiadem’s character. “She never owns up to her words.” “Diiadem speaks from both sides of her mouth.” “Diiadem has a major character flaw and an inferiority complex. Beneath all that glow, she feels incomplete.” At this point, everyone watching is thinking the same thing: Surely, this isn’t just about a frown? There has to be more.

Carolyna’s Bombshell Revelation For a while, fans assumed Carolyna and Dabota were at least on neutral terms; two women who had both been targeted by a notorious blogger, whose sister, interestingly enough, is part of the RHOLagos cast. But it turns out their relationship is far from friendly. Carolyna makes it clear that she could never be friends with Dabota because of her close association with Ehi Ogbebor, an interior designer Carolyna believes has attacked both her reputation and business. But the drama doesn’t stop there. Carolyna also claims that her animosity toward Dabota stems from her divorce, accusing her of dancing “one corner” in her matrimonial home. We’re not even sure what that means. In another shocking moment, Carolyna shares a deeply unsettling experience: she once visited Dabota’s house only to find Ehi; the very person she considers an enemy casually cooking in the kitchen. To make matters worse, Dabota allegedly refused to eat the food, despite being asked multiple times, leaving Carolyna feeling uneasy. She even brings spirituality into the mix, but at this point, viewers are left wondering: What exactly is going on? Sophia’s Luxury Getaway: A trip to Ghana Sophia has all eyes on her as she announces plans for a lavish three-day getaway to Ghana. The trip doubles as a celebration of her expanding business empire, as she launches the Ghanaian branch of her fashion brand, TSM. So far, we have some key details: a private jet; check; a luxury experience; check. In simple terms, Sophia is out to make a statement. Having previously called out Dabota’s hosting skills, Sophia clearly has something to prove. Yet, in an unexpected move, she personally reaches out to Dabota with an invitation.

READ ALSO: Iyabo Ojo unveils the official trailer for 'Labake Olododo,' set for release this March Sophia takes the high road with Dabota Determined to play the perfect host during the Ghana getaway, Sophia goes above and beyond; meticulously planning the room assignments, ensuring smooth travel, and even making an effort to clear the air with Dabota. From Dabota’s perspective, their earlier fallout was due to Sophia’s poor timing and approach, but Sophia stands firm, believing she was well within her rights to react the way she did. The tension escalates when Dabota refuses to take accountability, even claiming that Carolyna never contacted her about their plans.



However, Sophia has receipts; messages that prove otherwise. Still, it seems like the drama takes a backseat, at least temporarily, as Sophia and Dabota manage to share a few lighthearted moments. But then, Carolyna and Dabota cross paths, and things quickly spiral out of control.

Carolyna can’t let it go, but everyone else has moved on Diiadem and Dabota can’t seem to escape Carolyna’s wrath. From snide remarks like “I’m irritated by their fakeness” to outright accusations of “social climbing,” Carolyna has plenty to say about their enthusiasm for Sophia’s Ghana trip. Her main gripe? Dabota’s friendship with the woman who was allegedly involved with Carolyna’s ex-husband after their divorce. Carolyna sees it as the ultimate betrayal and refuses to let it slide. On the other hand, Dabota is baffled; this issue had been discussed and seemingly resolved in the past.