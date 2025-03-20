Efa Iwara vs Timini Egbuson: Is there room for more than one star?

The recent social media debate surrounding Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has once again highlighted a recurring pattern in public discourse.

Why do people feel the need to diminish one person’s success to uplift another? Can’t two people shine at the same time?

Well, it all began when an X user, @FeministBarbie, made a bold statement about Timini’s acting abilities, claiming that fellow actor Efa Iwara would easily outperform him in an acting challenge.

"Timini cannot act. In an act-off, Efa will tear his single. The flirting you guys praise so much is corny, cringe-worthy shit."

Another user, @Xuser02, followed up with a different take, suggesting that Efa himself might be just as much of a flirt as Timini:

"Hmmm Are we sure Efa is not cutting it close as the biggest flirt just as Timini?"

Instead of celebrating Efa Iwara’s talents on their own merit, the conversation quickly turned into a takedown of Timini, suggesting that one actor’s rise must come at the expense of another.

Timini’s response

Unwilling to be drawn into an unnecessary comparison, Timini Egbuson fired back with a direct response:

"Push your fave in peace and leave my name out of it.

He also insinuated that Efa or his team might be on to something fishy. A PR stunt.

“I can smell a PR campaign from a mile away, and tbh, it’s getting boring. Push your fav in peace and leave my name out of the conversations. I’ve found my tribe, and they love my work. 15 years strong."

His response raised an important question: Why do people feel the need to pit two actors against each other rather than appreciate both for their unique contributions?

There is a problem with comparative praise

There’s nothing wrong with having preferences when it comes to actors, musicians, or public figures. However, the issue arises when admiration for one person is only expressed by discrediting someone else. This behaviour is common in entertainment industries worldwide, and Nollywood is no exception.

We’ve seen it with actors, musicians, and even filmmakers:

Genevieve Nnaji vs. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde : Fans often compared them instead of acknowledging that both legends contributed immensely to Nollywood.

Wizkid vs. Davido vs. Burna Boy : The conversation about who is the greatest Afrobeats artist frequently turns into a battle rather than an appreciation of their individual strengths.

Funke Akindele vs. Toyin Abraham: Both actresses have built impressive careers, yet social media often fuels unnecessary rivalry.

The idea that only one person can be at the top of their game at a time is not just false—it’s limiting.

Can’t two people shine at the same time?

The notion that success is a zero-sum game; where one person’s rise means another’s downfall is deeply flawed. In an industry as dynamic as Nollywood, multiple talents can coexist, thrive, and even collaborate.

Efa Iwara and Timini Egbuson both bring different strengths to their performances. While Timini has mastered the "lover boy" and "bad boy" roles, Efa has carved a niche for himself in more subtle, introspective performances. Instead of debating who is “better,” why not appreciate their versatility?

Instead of tearing one person down to elevate another, a healthier approach would be to recognise and celebrate multiple talents. A simple shift in phrasing can make a huge difference. Instead of “Timini cannot act,Efa would destroy him in an act-off." Let’s try

"Efa Iwara is such a brilliant actor! I’d love to see him in more leading roles."



