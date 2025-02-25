Damson Idris: Must-watch films and TV series & where to stream them

Looking for something to watch? Here is a list of some movies and TV series Damson Idris has been featured in and where you can find them.

Damson Idris has been on a winning streak, proving himself as one of the most exciting actors of his generation. Whether he's playing a street-smart drug kingpin, a rebellious soldier, or diving into an upcoming fantasy epic, Idris brings charisma, intensity, and serious acting chops to every role. If you're a fan; or just curious about his filmography, here’s a list of Damson Idris' top films and TV series, plus where to stream them. 1. Snowfall (2017 - 2023) – Prime Video Let’s start with the role that made Damson Idris a household name; Franklin Saint in Snowfall. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows Franklin, a young hustler who goes from small-time weed dealer to one of the most powerful players in the crack cocaine epidemic.



Idris delivers a masterful performance, capturing Franklin’s evolution from an ambitious dreamer to a ruthless kingpin trying to keep his empire from collapsing.

2. Outside the Wire (2021) – Netflix In this futuristic war thriller, Idris plays Lt. Harp, a drone pilot who is sent to the front lines after disobeying orders.



There, he partners with a top-secret android officer (played by Anthony Mackie) to stop a nuclear attack. Think military action meets sci-fi, with a touch of buddy-cop banter.

This hard-hitting drama is based on the real-life story of actor/director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and explores a shocking but little-known part of British history. Idris plays Enitan, a Nigerian child sent to a white foster family in the UK—a practice known as "farming." But instead of finding love and stability, Enitan becomes entangled in a white skinhead gang, struggling with identity, violence, and self-hate.

4. Swarm (2023) – Prime Video If you love dark, psychological horror with a twist of pop culture satire, then Swarm is for you. Created by Donald Glover (Atlanta), the series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a woman who is obsessed with a Beyoncé-like pop star. Idris plays Khalid, a smooth-talking, not-so-trustworthy boyfriend in one of the show’s wildest episodes. His role is short but definitely memorable (and let’s just say… things don’t end well).