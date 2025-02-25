Damson Idris: Must-watch films and TV series & where to stream them

Looking for something to watch? Here is a list of some movies and TV series Damson Idris has been featured in and where you can find them.
Damson Idris has been on a winning streak, proving himself as one of the most exciting actors of his generation. Whether he's playing a street-smart drug kingpin, a rebellious soldier, or diving into an upcoming fantasy epic, Idris brings charisma, intensity, and serious acting chops to every role.
If you're a fan; or just curious about his filmography, here’s a list of Damson Idris' top films and TV series, plus where to stream them.
1. Snowfall (2017 - 2023) – Prime Video
Let’s start with the role that made Damson Idris a household name; Franklin Saint in Snowfall. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows Franklin, a young hustler who goes from small-time weed dealer to one of the most powerful players in the crack cocaine epidemic.
Idris delivers a masterful performance, capturing Franklin’s evolution from an ambitious dreamer to a ruthless kingpin trying to keep his empire from collapsing.
2. Outside the Wire (2021) – Netflix
In this futuristic war thriller, Idris plays Lt. Harp, a drone pilot who is sent to the front lines after disobeying orders.
There, he partners with a top-secret android officer (played by Anthony Mackie) to stop a nuclear attack. Think military action meets sci-fi, with a touch of buddy-cop banter.
3. Farming (2018) – Prime Video
This hard-hitting drama is based on the real-life story of actor/director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and explores a shocking but little-known part of British history.
Idris plays Enitan, a Nigerian child sent to a white foster family in the UK—a practice known as “farming.” But instead of finding love and stability, Enitan becomes entangled in a white skinhead gang, struggling with identity, violence, and self-hate.
4. Swarm (2023) – Prime Video
If you love dark, psychological horror with a twist of pop culture satire, then Swarm is for you. Created by Donald Glover (Atlanta), the series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a woman who is obsessed with a Beyoncé-like pop star.
Idris plays Khalid, a smooth-talking, not-so-trustworthy boyfriend in one of the show’s wildest episodes. His role is short but definitely memorable (and let’s just say… things don’t end well).
5. Children of Blood and Bone (Coming Soon)
Now, this is the big one! Idris is set to star in Children of Blood and Bone, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel.
Set in a West African-inspired world, the story follows Zélie, a young girl fighting to restore magic to her kingdom while battling powerful enemies. Idris’ role hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans are hoping he plays Inan, the conflicted prince torn between duty and love.