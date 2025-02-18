‘Captain America: Brave New World’ smashes Nigerian box office with ₦137.5M opening weekend

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World has stormed into Nigerian cinemas with a record-breaking opening weekend, raking in ₦137.5 million.

According to FilmOne Entertainment, the official distributor of the movie in Nigeria, this achievement is the biggest debut of 2025. FilmOne shared the milestone on social media, thanking fans for making the superhero blockbuster a massive success. “₦137.5M opening weekend; 2025’s biggest yet! Thank you for making Captain America: Brave New World a record-breaking success!” the post said.

The ₦137.5 million opening weekend revenue sets a new benchmark for 2025, positioning Captain America: Brave New World as the highest-grossing debut of the year in Nigeria. The impressive debut reaffirms Nigeria’s status as a key market for Hollywood tentpoles, with Marvel films consistently drawing large audiences.



Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) as he officially takes on the mantle of Captain America, navigating political conspiracies and new threats.