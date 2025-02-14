Andrew Bunting on his Nollywood breakout, role in Showmax original series 'Princess on a Hill'

Actor Andrew Bunting has shared his experience as a breakout actor and his role on the Showmax original series, Princess on a Hill.

Rising actor Andrew Bunting quickly became a fan favourite, gaining widespread recognition for his performances in Water and Garri, produced by Tiwa Savage, and the Showmax original Princess on a Hill.

In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on his growing stardom, the behind-the-scenes reality of Nollywood, and the journey that led him to the industry.

Bunting, who has been described as Nollywood’s latest breakout star, admits that the recognition comes with both excitement and pressure.



"There’s a fine balance between scary and empowering. I was coming back from a promo in Lagos, and one of the ground staff was making a commotion. I didn’t think much of it until she got closer and was shouting my character’s name on Dilemma. She was so excited and wanted to take a thousand selfies to show her sister. That moment made me realize how much people genuinely appreciate the work we do. But then, that’s where it becomes scary. There’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of pressure. Heavy is the crown because you don’t want to let anyone down," he said.

Despite the glamour associated with the industry, Bunting highlighted the relentless effort that goes into filmmaking in Nollywood.

"I want to say that people are willing to die for this s***. Excuse my language, but I’ve never met such hardworking people. I’ve been on sets where we shot from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. the next day, then had just a couple of hours of sleep before starting again at 6:00 a.m. People put so much effort, blood, sweat, and literal tears into telling a story. Regardless of the perceived quality of a film, people need to understand the insane amount of work that goes into making it happen."