Andrew Bunting on his Nollywood breakout, role in Showmax original series 'Princess on a Hill'

Rising actor Andrew Bunting quickly became a fan favourite, gaining widespread recognition for his performances in Water and Garri, produced by Tiwa Savage, and the Showmax original Princess on a Hill.
In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on his growing stardom, the behind-the-scenes reality of Nollywood, and the journey that led him to the industry.
Bunting, who has been described as Nollywood’s latest breakout star, admits that the recognition comes with both excitement and pressure.
"There’s a fine balance between scary and empowering. I was coming back from a promo in Lagos, and one of the ground staff was making a commotion. I didn’t think much of it until she got closer and was shouting my character’s name on Dilemma. She was so excited and wanted to take a thousand selfies to show her sister. That moment made me realize how much people genuinely appreciate the work we do. But then, that’s where it becomes scary. There’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of pressure. Heavy is the crown because you don’t want to let anyone down," he said.
Despite the glamour associated with the industry, Bunting highlighted the relentless effort that goes into filmmaking in Nollywood.
"I want to say that people are willing to die for this s***. Excuse my language, but I’ve never met such hardworking people. I’ve been on sets where we shot from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. the next day, then had just a couple of hours of sleep before starting again at 6:00 a.m. People put so much effort, blood, sweat, and literal tears into telling a story. Regardless of the perceived quality of a film, people need to understand the insane amount of work that goes into making it happen."
Interestingly, acting wasn’t Bunting’s first love. He initially started as a musician, playing multiple instruments, before transitioning into drama in secondary school.
"In English class, we had a drama teacher who assigned us projects, and I got into acting that way. One of my first stage performances was a dark monologue about a psychiatric patient, which was very Macbeth-like, talking to a skull, and contemplating mortality. That stuck with me, but I didn’t pursue it immediately. When we moved to Ghana, I focused on school. It wasn’t until 2017 that I met Ghanaian writer Jean Adu, and that’s when I started taking acting seriously. I realized that if I wanted to be an actor, I had to understand that there were at least 100,000 other people like me who could do what I do; maybe even better. That’s what pushed me to work harder and stand out."
Playing a role in Princess on a Hill, a Showmax original, was a different experience for Bunting. He explained that preparation varies depending on the character.
"Some characters require extensive preparation, while others feel so natural that it doesn’t feel like work. My role in Princess on a Hill was mainly to support the lead actress, who played Zara. Her character had deep internal conflicts, torn between her desires and the sacrifices she had to make. My character, Many, was a well-intentioned guy whose heart often got him into trouble. It was a beautiful dynamic to explore," he stated
If he could go back in time, what advice would he give his younger self? Bunting’s response was both humorous and brutally honest.
"Don’t do it. Choose peace. Jeez. But honestly, I wouldn’t have listened; I’m stubborn. The real advice? Have fun with it. Sometimes, I get caught in this cycle of needing everything to be perfect, which can be debilitating. It stops you from taking risks. Also, before you begin, think twice. Be sure. Then, be doubly sure. While you’re thinking, secure your finances. Passion doesn’t pay rent. There are only a few things in life you can’t escape: death, taxes, and bills. Nollywood is tough, and you need to be grounded," he said.
With his undeniable talent, growing filmography, and now experience in directing, Andrew Bunting is proving to be a force to watch in Nollywood. As he continues his journey, his passion and dedication remain unwavering, promising an exciting future in the industry.