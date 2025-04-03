AMVCA 2025: Must-Watch nominated titles streaming on Showmax

This year, Showmax Nigeria Originals have secured eight nominations across six categories, reinforcing their growing influence in the industry.

With 23 nominated productions currently available to stream on Showmax, audiences have the perfect opportunity to catch up on some of the most acclaimed films and series before the big night. Princess on a Hill Directed by Abiola Sobo and Tolu Ajayi, Princess on a Hill follows Zara Osara ( Onyinye Odokoro ), a young woman thrust into the high-stakes world of corporate politics after unexpectedly winning a reality show. Can she hold her own against powerful forces working behind the scenes, or will she become a pawn in a larger game? This gripping 10-episode drama earned nominations for Best Lead Actor (Bimbo Manuel) , Best Supporting Actor ( Efa Iwara ), Best Scripted Series, Best Editing, and Best Writing - TV Series.

Cheta M James Omokwe’ s Cheta M (Season 2) continues the tale of Adanna and Nnanna, two lovers battling spiritual and political turmoil along with personal sacrifices that threaten their bond. With the odds stacked against them, will their love endure? Nominated for Best Scripted Series and Best Writing - TV Series, this epic drama stars Kingsley Nwachukwu and Oluchi Amajuoyi. New episodes are currently streaming weekly.

My Fairytale Wedding Can a foolproof plan guarantee true love? My Fairytale Wedding explores this question through the lives of three friends—Moji, Tima, and Precious. Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, this four-part limited series revolves around Moji’s desperate attempt to speed up her journey to happily ever after using charms, or ‘kanyanmata.’ The series stars Nollywood icons Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Carolyna Hutchings, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Shaffy Bello , Ayo Mogaji, Tina Mba, Lilian Esoro, and more.

The Caller A routine infidelity-exposé segment takes a dangerous turn when radio host Koki Mandla’s show triggers a hostage situation. As an enraged soldier threatens his family live on air, Koki must navigate a tense standoff where words are her only weapon. Does she succeed? Find out in The Caller, featuring Nice Githinji, Brenda Mwai, and Joe Kinyua. The film is nominated for Best Indigenous M-Net Original, Best Indigenous Language (East Africa), and Best Scripted M-Net Original.

Italo With human trafficking at its core, Italo tells the stories of three women at different stages of life—each a victim, each making different choices. Through the lens of Itohan (the trafficker), Esosa (the escapee), and Omotola (the young girl seeking a way out), the series unravels the stark realities of greed, survival, and resilience. Disguised as a love story between Collins and Esosa, Italo tugs at the heartstrings while unpacking the lasting impact of human trafficking. Starring Angela Eguavoen, Frankincense Eche-Ben, and Henry Iyobosa Legemah, the series is nominated for Best Scripted M-Net Original.

Uriri Set in 14th-century Urhobo, Uriri follows Ogaga, a legendary wrestler battling internal darkness and an unchangeable destiny. As he faces immense challenges, his path intertwines with Serome, weaving a story of love, brotherhood, and fate against a backdrop of rich cultural history. Starring Seun Ajayi, Osarehia Oronsaye, and Philip Asaya, Uriri is in the running for Best Scripted M-Net Original.

Style Magnate Style Magnate is a high-stakes fashion competition featuring 20 emerging designers who earned their place through a rigorous audition process. Competing for a grand prize valued at 100 million Naira, including 10 million Naira in cash, a three-month internship, and a one-bedroom loft apartment, the contestants showcase their skills under the guidance of renowned fashion figures Mai Atafo and Yolanda Okereke. Produced by Abisola Omolade, Style Magnate is nominated for Best Series (Unscripted).