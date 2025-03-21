Alakada: Bad and Boujee smashes ₦500 million at the box office

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee has soared past the ₦500 million mark.

This milestone cements the film’s place as the fifth highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever, further solidifying Abraham’s status as one of the industry's most bankable stars.

Released on December 20, 2024, Alakada: Bad and Boujee is the latest instalment in the popular Alakada series.

