Alakada: Bad and Boujee smashes ₦500 million at the box office

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee has soared past the ₦500 million mark.
This milestone cements the film’s place as the fifth highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever, further solidifying Abraham’s status as one of the industry's most bankable stars.
Released on December 20, 2024, Alakada: Bad and Boujee is the latest instalment in the popular Alakada series.
ALSO READ: ‘Kannywood shunned me for my Religion, Nollywood for my Region’- Mai Martaba Director
The film continues the comedic adventures of Yetunde Animashaun, portrayed by Toyin Abraham, a character known for her humorous attempts to blend into high society despite her modest background.
The film’s success follows in the footsteps of Akindele’s previous box office hits, including Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, both of which hold top spots among Nollywood’s highest earners.
The movie’s record-breaking run speaks volumes about Abraham’s storytelling prowess and her ability to connect with audiences.
Fans have praised Alakada: Bad and Boujee for its hilarious take on Nigeria’s social scene, its vibrant characters, and its star-studded cast featuring some of Nollywood’s biggest names. The movie is currently showing in the cinemas.