Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Returns for 11th Edition: Here’s what to expect

The countdown has officially begun for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa’s biggest celebration of film and television excellence.
At a press conference held at the Africa Magic Studios in Lagos, key dates and exciting updates were unveiled, setting the stage for another spectacular showcase of African storytelling.
A new decade, a new chapter
After 10 years of recognising outstanding talent in African cinema, the AMVCAs are gearing up for a milestone year.
The nominee announcement is scheduled to air across all Africa Magic channels on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 7 PM WAT, with the grand awards night set for May 10, 2025, in Lagos.
Since its inception, the AMVCAs, in partnership with MultiChoice, have honoured 267 exceptional creatives across various categories, invested over ₦10 billion in award production, and contributed to the creation of more than 30,000 jobs within the entertainment industry.
The impact has been undeniable; over 60% of industry professionals acknowledge the AMVCAs as a driving force behind the growth of African cinema, with 76% crediting it for bringing international recognition to African films.
Bigger, better, and more inclusive
John Ugbe, CEO of West Africa, MultiChoice, emphasised the awards' evolving role in spotlighting African storytelling on a global scale.
"For over a decade, the AMVCAs have been at the forefront of showcasing African talent. As we step into a new decade, MultiChoice remains dedicated to taking the awards to new heights, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring African cinema gets the recognition it deserves," he said.
To make this year’s edition even more special, organisers have introduced several exciting updates:
A New Category for Music & Sound in Film: Recognising the vital role of music and sound design in storytelling.
A Global Lens on African Talent: The AMVCAs will introduce international collaborations to bring Black and Diasporan talent into the fold.
Honouring Nollywood’s Pioneers: A new initiative will pay tribute to the early contributors who helped shape the industry.
An Enhanced Jury System: A refined approach to ensure a fair balance between expert critique and audience appreciation.
Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, shared her excitement about the AMVCAs' next phase.
“We’re stepping into a brand-new decade of the AMVCAs. Over the past 10 years, we have recognized, rewarded, and celebrated the very best in African film and television, and we’re just getting started. This isn’t just an awards show; it’s a movement that keeps pushing African storytelling to new heights,” she said.
Get ready to join the conversation
With these thrilling announcements, anticipation for the 11th AMVCAs is at an all-time high. As Africa’s biggest film and television stars prepare for the night of glitz and glamour, the AMVCAs promise not just to celebrate excellence, but to continue shaping the future of African entertainment.