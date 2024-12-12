A First Look at 'Seven Doors': Femi Adebayo’s latest Netflix Series

Last night, Lagos came alive as Netflix rolled out the red carpet for the exclusive premiere of its latest series, Seven Doors.

Held at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki Lagos, the event attracted an array of Nollywood stars, filmmakers, and industry insiders eager to witness the unveiling of what promises to be a game-changer.

As the title suggests, Seven Doors invites viewers into a world of mystery and intrigue. The series, set against the backdrop of Ilara, Ondo State revolves around King Adedunjoye whose life takes a different turn upon his ascension to the throne. His love life is threatened, he experiences loss, and darkness falls upon the village. But all these could go away if he agrees to “open seven doors.” With his marriage on the line, he has to make a tough decision; to protect it or save the people of Ilara from further doom. The narrative, rich in suspense and emotional depth, explores themes of love, power, betrayal, and redemption, showcasing the complexities of human relationships.

During the Q&A session, the series director, Femi Adebayo, shared his inspiration and challenges in the filmmaking process.

“My journey on this project has been extremely challenging, especially post-production. But here we are today. Thank you,” he said

Netflix executives as well as Industry professionals expressed excitement about the project, emphasizing their commitment to showcasing African stories with universal appeal.

Seven Doors will debut globally on Netflix on December 13, 2024, and if the premiere is anything to go by, audiences are in for an unforgettable ride.