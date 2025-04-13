You're naive, unaware of what's happening in Nigeria - Zulum slams Tinubu's minister

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has fired back at Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, over reports suggesting the Minister downplayed his warning about a fresh wave of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

Speaking at a security meeting in Maiduguri earlier, Zulum had raised the alarm over what he described as a resurgence of terrorist activities.

“There is a resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Borno State, and there is a need for the Borno State government, the military, as well as paramilitary, to work together in order to avert the looming situation,” the governor warned.

However, following widespread reports that the Minister dismissed Zulum’s concerns, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister’s media aide, issued a statement denying the claim.

“At no time did the Minister say, ‘Ignore Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno.’ Such a headline is not only sensational but a deliberate act of misinformation,” the statement read.

Reacting to the controversy, Governor Zulum didn’t hold back. “I don’t want to join issues with the Minister of Information. I believe he is naive of what is happening in the country; he doesn’t know what is ongoing in the country,” he said in an interview with journalists.

The governor insisted his remarks came from a place of responsibility, aimed at drawing urgent attention to the growing insecurity in the region. “We just raised an alarm… I think this is very good advice. Nothing has been said again,” he added.

Zulum also confirmed meeting with Nigeria’s top military leaders in Abuja, including the Chief of Defence Staff and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. “We received assurances from them that they will do everything possible to control the situation,” he stated.