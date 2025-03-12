Why Bet9ja Foundation is leading international non-governmental organisation

Bet9ja Foundation is a leading international non-governmental organisation (INGO) dedicated to transforming lives through strategic social interventions.

Since its inception, the Foundation has positively impacted over 150 communities across 29 states in Nigeria, investing over ₦534 million in 132 projects spanning youth empowerment, healthcare, education, community infrastructure, and sports development.

As a corporate social investment (CSI) initiative, the Bet9ja Foundation is committed to addressing critical societal challenges and uplifting vulnerable communities.

By forging partnerships with global organisations, the Foundation continues to expand its reach beyond Nigeria, driving sustainable development across Africa. Read the Bet9ja Foundation's impact report .

Driving Social Impact Across Key Sectors

Bet9ja Foundation’s efforts are guided by five core pillars, ensuring long-term and meaningful change:

2. Healthcare The Foundation has facilitated medical outreaches, maternal health programs, and eye care services, benefiting thousands of underserved communities.

Collaborative projects with international health organisations aim to expand healthcare accessibility beyond Nigeria.

3. Education Through ICT training, scholarships, and school infrastructure development, the Bet9ja Foundation empowers the next generation of leaders.

By working with global education bodies, the Foundation ensures that Nigerian students receive world-class learning opportunities.

4. Community Infrastructure Projects like solar-powered boreholes, street lighting, and road rehabilitation improve living conditions in rural and urban areas.

Sustainable infrastructure projects align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to create lasting community transformation.

5. Sports Development The Foundation sponsors grassroots football tournaments and international para-powerlifting events, empowering athletes to excel globally.

Collaborations with international sports organisations help elevate African sports talent to the world stage.

Expanding Global Impact

The Bet9ja Foundation is committed to extending its impact across Africa and beyond. By strengthening global partnerships, the Foundation seeks to:

Expand cross-border initiatives in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

Collaborate with international NGOs to drive scalable and sustainable change.

Develop new funding channels that support large-scale community development projects.

Apply for a Grant

Are you an individual or organisation working to drive social change? The Bet9ja Foundation offers grants to support education, healthcare, youth empowerment, community development, and sports initiatives.

Visit Bet9ja Foundation Grants to apply for funding and make a lasting impact in your community.

Together, we can leverage the power of sports, education, and community engagement to create lasting change.

