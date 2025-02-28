We're happy - Wike commends judiciary for upholding justice in Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has praised the judiciary for its boldness in resisting what he described as “impunity” in Rivers.

Wike made the commendation in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment on the constitution of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the legality of the state’s 2024 local government elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the Rivers House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule as the state's authentic and legally constituted legislative body.

The apex court also ruled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation must halt further release of budgetary allocations to Rivers State until a legally constituted House of Assembly passes a valid Appropriation Act.

Also, the Supreme Court overturned the Court of Appeal's previous ruling that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction over cases related to Rivers state funds.

The court further nullified the local government elections conducted in Rivers on Oct. 5, 2024, stating that they violated relevant laws.

Wike said, “We must commend the judiciary for being bold and firm in stating that this impunity will not be allowed to continue in Rivers.

“I have always said that the wheel of justice is sluggish, but it will come when it will come. We are happy that after more than 15 months, the matter has been finally put to rest.

“We are not just happy; we are happy that the right thing has been done.”

The minister pointed out that it was unheard of for “three people [to] constitute an assembly to make laws and appropriation for the entire state.

“It is unheard of.

“We must not truncate our democracy. If you allow this, one day, one member will constitute an assembly in this country.

“Things must be done correctly for our democracy to grow,” he said.

Wike stated that the state government had spent the 2024 budget without proper legislative approval and appointed commissioners without the backing of the state’s legislature.

He said these actions are “impeachable offences” but advised lawmakers against taking such a course.

He expressed joy that the apex court had clarified that “you cannot have a government without a legislature.”