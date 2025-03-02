VIDEO: Sex-for-Lambo saga staged to prove Burna Boy isn't gay - Speed Darlington

Controversial Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has added his voice to the ongoing social media buzz around the sex-for-Lambo saga involving singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Nigerian social media has been in a frenzy since last week when a leaked audio surfaced wherein Sophia accused Burna of sleeping with her and failing to deliver on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini.

Speed Darlington, who has been at loggerheads with Burna for months, has now added a new twist to the saga, suggesting that the Grammy award winner is using controversy to prove his sexual orientation.

The rapper suggested that Burna planned with Sophia to use the saga to clear any insinuation that he is gay.

In a video posted on social media, Speed Darlington said, “Psssy Niggaa, you’re killing yourself running up and down trying to prove to the rest of us that you’re not gay.”

He added that, “na you and that girl plan that thing. I know say e go spoil your name but I go give you small money make you front like say you be olosho, make them believe say I like a woman.

“Niggaa, if you gay, you gay, stop stressing yourself.”

Recall that Speed Darlington started his beef with Burna when he made a video to taunt the Last Last crooner with his relationship with embattled American rapper P Diddy, insinuating that he was only able to win his Grammy award after performing gay acts.