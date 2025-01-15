Troops kill 8 IPOB fighters, arrest 5 others in brutal firefight in Anambra

Troops of Joint Task Force, South-East, code-named “Operation UDO KA” have neutralised eight and apprehended five armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu by the Spokesman of Operation UDO KA, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, on Wednesday.

Unuakhalu said that troops of Sector 5 of Operation UDO KA, on Wednesday dealt decisively with the irredentist IPOB and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.

“The gallant troops, who were on clearance operation to identify IPOB/ESN Ogunka Camp in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State came in contact with the irredentists on arrival at the camp.

“During the firefight, the irredentists attempted to flee through their escape route but were engaged by the blocking force neutralising five of them,” he said.

He listed the items recovered from them to include two AK 47 rifles, one pump action gun, four Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) and a 12V/75 amp battery used for detonating the IEDs.

The Army Spokesman said that in the same vein, on Jan.13, troops of the sector deployed at Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra apprehended five suspected IPOB/ESN members.

He noted that the suspects were arrested while driving a black Ford Edge with registration number Abuja ABC 535 AE coming from Ogboji Aguluzenechikwu Road of Aguata LGA.

“The suspects on reaching the Forward Operating Base (FOB) checkpoint decided to open the barricades to gain access into the base, however, the vigilant troops were able to stop them.

“On further search of the vehicle, the troops recovered one locally-made pistol, three live cartridges and nine mobile phones,” he said.

Unuakhalu said that on Jan. 8, troops on routine patrol along Orsumoghu – Burrow Pit road in Anambra, came in contact with the irredentists neutralising three.

He said that on a further scan of the area, two IED cylinders about to be buried by the roadside by the irredentists were discovered and in the process of detonating the IED, it exploded and one soldier paid the supreme price.

Unuakhalu also said that troops of Sector 1 responded to a distress call of kidnapping activities of passengers travelling along the Igbo-Eze Local Government Area of Enugu State and the boundary between Enugu and Kogi States.

He disclosed that combined troops comprising the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and other security agencies moved swiftly into action and went in pursuit of the kidnappers through their escaping route.

“The troops forced them to release all the kidnapped passengers in batches with the last two of their victims released yesterday. Efforts are still ongoing to discover the kidnapper's den,” he said.

In a related development, Operation UDO KA further intensified the fight against illegal oil bunkering within the South-East.

The Army Spokesman said that on Jan. 13, troops of Sector 4 deployed at Egbema West in Imo conducted an anti-illegal bunkering operation.

“During the operation, troops discovered an illegal oil bunkering site with 15 cooking drums, five reservoirs containing approximately 5,000 litres of illegal refined Dual Purpose Kerosene, 1,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and a hose of 2km long which were destroyed.”

According to Unuakhalu, the Force Commander of Operation UDO KA, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada is calling on all well-meaning citizens to continue supporting the troops by providing timely, reliable and credible information to make the South-East peaceful.

He said, “Remember, security is everybody’s business. It is not in the hands of security agencies alone.

“When you see something, say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll-free line – 193 and press Option 2 – to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA.