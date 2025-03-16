Top 5 affordable locations to find houses for rent in Lagos

As Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos is unsurprisingly overcrowded. While this is good news for anybody wanting to do business in the City, it also means limited resources.

Houses are very scarce in Lagos, and it's no news that housing costs keep going up. This leads to the question, “Where can I get cheap houses to rent in Lagos?”

Well, that's why we've written this article today to help you find an affordable house to rent in Lagos. From the bustling city centre to the outskirts of town, you'll find a home that suits your specifications if you look well.

So, if you're ready to start your search, here are 5 Affordable locations to find houses for rent in Lagos.

Agege

This is the first option most people recommend when you want affordable housing. This area offers a blend of traditional and modern lifestyles, and it offers comfort without requiring much from you.

Whether you're a reserved or outgoing person, you'll find the right house for you in Agege. It is also accessible to most other parts of Lagos and boasts an efficient transport system, making it one of the first options for first-time Lagos visitors.

Ikorodu

Although located on the outskirts of Lagos, Ikorodu has become one of the most popular suburbs. The area is easily accessible by road and water transport and has a wide range of housing options suitable for different kinds of renters.

Despite being affordable, this area still has all the basic amenities you'd expect in an average Nigerian city.

Ikotun

Here's another affordable area, one of the suburbs of Lagos State. One of the biggest perks of living in this area is its proximity to the Lagos State University and the Alimosho General Hospital.

Additionally, the house boasts several different housing options, including mini flats and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll also find several local markets where you can shop for groceries and other household items.

The only issue with this area is the poor road network in some parts. So we recommend waiting until the rainy season to find a house here so you can see the true state of the road.

Alagbado

Located in the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos, this area offers cheap and affordable housing suitable for families and individuals. It also features efficient connectivity to most major Lagos cities, with many available public transport options.

Housing options in Alagbado include self-contained apartments, mini flats, and flats. Rent starts at 100,000 naira per annum and can go up depending on the area and housing type.

Festac Town

Here's another popular one. This well-planned town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State offers a serene environment for all kinds of renters.

The area is a mix of residential and commercial properties but still offers affordable housing options. It's ideal for students, families and young professionals who want affordable housing.

Its good road network means easy connection to other parts of Lagos.