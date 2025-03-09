Tinubu inaugurates David Umahi University cancer centre, donates 2,000Kw of power

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the ultra-modern Cancer Centre at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), Uburu, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Tinubu inaugurated the centre on Saturday at the university complex and described it as one of the best cancer centres in Nigeria.

The President, who was represented by Chief David Umahi, minister of Works and the immediate past governor of Ebonyi, donated 2000 kilowatts of regular power supply to the institution.

The president said that his administration would continue to support the university in achieving its cardinal vision of being a center of excellence in medical and health sciences and eliminating medical tourism in Nigeria.

“This institution without regular power is no institution. We will ensure that more lands are acquired to accommodate the structure,” the president said.

Earlier, Prof. Jesse Uneke, the Vice Chancellor of the university, thanked the president in his address of welcome for his commitment to infrastructure development in the university.

He described the cancer centre as a state-of-the-art centre of excellence for cancer research, training, and patient care.

The VC said that the centre operated with a multidisciplinary team of experts specialising in conducting research and training on cancer-related issues and caring for people with cancer.

“The centre conducts and supports research, training, dissemination, and other programmes related to the cause, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cancer, rehabilitation from cancer, and continuing care of cancer patients and families of cancer patients,” Uneke said.

He said that a 2022 report from the World Health Organisation Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCON) reported 127,763 new cases of cancer in Nigeria.

Uneke explained that 48,096, representing 37.6 percent of the population, were males, while 76,667, representing 62.4 percent, were females.

The VC further said that the report indicated that the number of cancer-related deaths stood at 79,542, of which 33,905, representing 41.4 per cent, were males while 46,637, representing 58.6 per cent, were females.

“The top three leading cancers in males in Nigeria ranked by the number of deaths are prostate cancer, colorectum, and liver cancer while in females, the top three leading cancer deaths are caused by breast cancer, cervix uterus, and colorectum cancer,” he added.

He said that a total of 207 cancer patients had been treated at the centre, adding that 88 patients were male cancer patients while 119 were female cancer patients.