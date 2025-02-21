Tinubu group demands formal apology from Babangida over June 12 annulment

Bola Tinubu Support Organisation (BTSO), UK chapter, has demanded a formal apology from the former military president Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) over the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential elections.

The group made the demand on Friday in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Muyiwa Adeliyi.

Adeliyi criticised Babangida for annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest. Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won the election.

Adeliyi’s demand follows Babangida’s admission in his autobiography that Abiola won. Babangida stated: “I have no doubt he won the election.” His comment has reignited national debate.

Adeliyi called Babangida’s remarks during his book launch on Thursday in Abuja “a step in the right direction but wholly inadequate.”

He insisted an official apology was necessary to address the injustice.

“For over three decades, Nigerians have lived with the painful memory of that stolen mandate,” Adeliyi said.

“General Babangida must go beyond mere words.

“The honourable course of action is an unreserved public apology.

“Anything less fails to acknowledge the suffering endured by Abiola and the Nigerian people,” he said.

Adeliyi noted that the June 23, 1993 election annulment remains one of Nigeria’s gravest political missteps.

According to him, it triggered protests, international condemnation, and prolonged political instability.

Abiola was later arrested while fighting to reclaim his mandate. His detention ended tragically with his death in 1998, deepening national wounds and resentment.

Adeliyi said that many Nigerians in the diaspora shared the view that Babangida’s recent admission is insufficient.

“True reconciliation requires more than acknowledging past mistakes.

“A formal apology would help heal national wounds. Babangida must fully account for the consequences of his decision,” Adeliyi said.

He also called on the National Assembly to intervene, adding that a televised public apology and reparations for Abiola’s family would be appropriate.

“His widow, Kudirat Abiola, was assassinated in 1996 while campaigning for democracy. Her death remains a painful reminder of the struggle for justice.

“These demands are necessary for healing. Babangida must seize this opportunity to do the right thing.

“History will judge leaders not just by their actions but by their willingness to make amends.