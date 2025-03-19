Senate will debate Rivers' emergency declaration Thursday - Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim says the Senate will debate a motion on the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers on Thursday.

Ibrahim, Chairman of the Senate Inter-Parliamentary Committee, confirmed this while briefing reporters in Abuja on Wednesday.

A motion titled ‘Proclamation of State of Emergency in Rivers,’ sponsored by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, was listed on Wednesday’s Order Paper but not debated.

Ibrahim assured that the motion would be debated and considered during Thursday’s Senate plenary without further delay.

He explained that the observation of the holy month of Ramadan was a factor for consideration.

“Tomorrow morning, members will be informed. They are fasting and praying today at home,” Ibrahim stated while addressing journalists.

“By 10 o’clock, they will be present, and we shall commence debate. Life and security matters are serious and cannot be treated lightly,” he added.

The senator defended President Tinubu’s actions, clarifying that democratic institutions were only suspended, not dissolved, for six months to resolve the Rivers crisis.

“The President did not dissolve democratic institutions. Suspension for six months allows time for dialogue and resolution,” Ibrahim emphasised.

He said the suspension enables stakeholders to identify differences and foster peace in Rivers, which is essential for national stability.

Ibrahim argued that this action is constitutional and mirrors global practices during times of security threats to the democratic order.

He dismissed suggestions that the Senate adjourned without debating the motion due to failure to form a two-thirds quorum.

According to Ibrahim, democracy is about participation, and there were enough senators present to proceed with deliberations.

“Two-thirds of the Senate equals 73. On Tuesday, 78 senators signed the register, including presiding and principal officers,” he clarified.

He said the Senate allowed more members to attend Thursday’s session to express their views on the critical motion.

“Democracy values numbers and participation. We decided to adjourn for more inclusivity.

“Today, 68 senators signed in. Although there are 10 Senate leaders to reach, we had more than a quorum.