Senate orders arrest of Julius Berger MD over questionable road project

The Senate has issued a warrant for the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Peer Lubasch, to appear before its committee on works.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the warrant was for Lubasch to explain the utilisation of funds appropriated for the reconstruction work on the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway.

The warrant followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen. Osita Ngwu (PDP- Enugu) and co-sponsored by Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC-Cross River) and Sen. Mpigi Barinada (PDP- Rivers) at plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

Ngwu in the motion, said the senate had mandated the committee on works to investigate the state of road infrastructure across the country.

He said that in furtherance to the investigative hearings, Julius Berger refused to honour invitations to provide details of its role in the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway project despite receiving substantial public funds.

He said that this was worrisome, given the alarming discrepancies in performance among contractors on the project, with specific reference to Julius Berger for failing to meet delivery timelines.

Ngwu said it was the constitutional powers of the National Assembly under Sections 8 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to conduct investigations on any person or organisation responsible for administering public funds.

He said that the powers set out in section 6 of the Legislative Powers and Privileges Act empowered the Senate to issue arrest warrants on persons in contempt of its proceedings.

NAN reports that the senate further ruled that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, should sign the warrant, mandating the Julius Berger managing director to appear on a date to be communicated.

Akpabio said that the Senate’s decision was in line with its constitutional powers under Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This senate will not tolerate the continued disregard of its authority.

“The managing director of Julius Berger must appear before the relevant committee, failing which further actions will be taken as prescribed by the constitution.

“The point of order, which was supported by the majority of the senators, highlighted the importance of upholding the integrity of the legislature.

“The senate committee will submit its findings to the National Assembly after the MD’s appearance.