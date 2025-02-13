OPEC confirms Nigeria meets crude oil production quota of 1.5m bpd

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reports that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production increased significantly to 1.539 million Barrels Per Day (bpd) in January.

The country met the OPEC production quota of 1.5 million bpd for the first time since it was set for the 2024 period at OPEC’s ministerial meeting in November 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the production figure released in the OPEC monthly oil market report showed an increase of 1.485 million bpd compared to Dec. 2024, which represented a 54,000 bpd change.

In December 2024, the quota was extended to 2026, as Nigeria had been producing below the quota for over a year.

According to OPEC, the crude oil production data was obtained from two sources – direct communication with Nigerian officials from member countries and secondary communication, such as energy intelligence platforms.

The report showed that Nigeria retained its position as the largest oil producer in Africa, surpassing Algeria, which produced 907,000 bpd in January.

The report showed that Congo produced 251,000 bpd in the period under review, making the country the third-largest oil producer in Africa.

According to secondary sources, the total crude oil production of OPEC-12 and the DoC averaged 40.62 mb/d in January 2025, which is 118 tb/d lower than the previous month.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Libya, Congo, and Gabon, while production in Nigeria, UAE, and Venezuela decreased significantly.

“Also, total non-OPEC DoC crude oil production averaged 13.94 mb/d in January 2025, three tb/d higher, m-o-m.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Kazakhstan, while production in Russia decreased,” the report stated.

The OPEC report further stated that Nigeria’s oil production would likely increase with Dangote refinery nearing full capacity.