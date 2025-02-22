Ogun Police arrest fake sergeant during patrol on Long Bridge

The Police in Ogun have arrested a 52-year-old man, identified as Harry Collins, for impersonating a police officer on the Long Bridge in Warewa.

The spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command issued a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, Omolola Odutola, saying the suspect was arrested fully dressed in police uniform and a sergeant rank.

Odutola said the suspect was apprehended on February 20, at about 2:10 p.m., during a reconnaissance patrol led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations.

“The patrol team became suspicious of the suspect’s presence on the bridge and conducted an immediate arrest,” she said.

Odutola said that Collins could not satisfactorily explain his impersonation upon interrogation, which raised suspicion about his activities.

She further said investigations were ongoing to determine his motives and any potential criminal involvement.