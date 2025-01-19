Oblee! IJGBs accused of initiating chargebacks from banks after Detty December spree

Some Nigerians based abroad have been accused of initiating chargeback transactions from their banks after splurging huge sums in Nigeria during the festive period.

A handful of vendors have taken to social media to decry the initiated dispute chargebacks from international banks across the world shortly after the ’Detty December’ sales.

According to the business owners, these chargebacks are being filed weeks after services or goods were rendered, causing significant financial losses.

Many of these disputes involve transactions completed during the busy "Detty December" period, a time marked by high spending on events, entertainment, and luxury goods.

One of the disgruntled vendors is music entrepreneur, Bizzle Osikoya who disclosed that he’s been sent not more than 10 chargebacks from different banks across Europe and North America.

What is Dispute Chargeback?

A chargeback is a transaction reversal initiated by a customer through their bank due to disputes like unauthorized charges, faulty products, or undelivered goods. If valid, the bank refunds the customer and debits the merchant’s account. It’s a consumer protection mechanism but can financially and reputationally affect merchants.

Taking to X, Bizzle Osikoya wrote: “All of you UK, US & Canada people initiating a dispute. Is it really fair? If you don't have money to spend for Detty December, don't come, it's not by force. My Business has received over 10 in the last one week. I can see your real names too. I just don't want to embarrass anyone. But it's really unfair. This last one is really paining me $690 to ₦ is a lot on my business.”