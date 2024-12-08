NNPCL asked to clear doubts about exporting fuel from Port Harcourt refinery

The National Anti-Corruption Crusader (NACC) has urged Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) to silence its doubters by providing evidence of exporting Low-Sulphur Straight-Run fuel oil (LSSR) from Port Harcourt.

The group’s coordinator, Samson Idoko, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said NNPCL should present the agreement for the oil export to Gulf Transport & Trading Limited (GTT) for public scrutiny.

The NNPCL has said that it exported (LSSR) fuel oil to Gulf Transport & Trading Limited (GTT), a Dubai-based company.

He raised concerns about GTT’s previous involvement in crude oil swap deals with NNPCL.

“How can GTT, which has been swapping our crude oil for years suddenly become the recipient of our exported oil?” Idoko queried.

He urged the NNPCL to adopt greater accountability, particularly as Nigerians grapple with the economic aftermath of fuel subsidy removal.

The NACC leader also criticised sections of the media for uncritically reporting NNPCL’s announcement of the sale.

Idoko, therefore, challenged NNPCL to ensure transparency by inviting the media to document the loading process, saying anything done without media coverage remains unsubstantiated.