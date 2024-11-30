NAFDAC notifies Nigerians on fake anti-malaria drug in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the general public of the sale of counterfeit combiart (Artemether Lumefantrine 20/120mg) Dispersible Tablets in Nigeria.

The notification is in a public alert marked: No. 043/2024, issued on the NAFDAC website, disclosing the date of manufacturing of the drug to be Feb. 2023 and June 2023.

It equally gave the expiring date of the drug as May 2026 and June 2026, as well as Batch No: 7225119 with NAFDAC Reg No: A11-0299.

The agency equally gave the manufacturer name and address as Strides Arcolab Limited, 36/7, Suragajakkanahalli, Indlavadi Cross, Anekal Taluk, Bangalore- 562 106, India.

NAFDAC, in the alert, said that all its zonal directors and state coordinators had been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the counterfeit products within the zones and states.

It advised importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain and avoid importation, distribution, sale, and usage of counterfeit products.

It said that all medical products must be obtained from authorised/licenced suppliers and that products’ authenticity and physical condition must be carefully checked.

The alert also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office.

It urged Nigerians to call NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or report any suspicious event via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

“Healthcare professionals and patients are similarly encouraged to report adverse or side effects related to the use of medicinal products or devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng.,” it said.

It advised Nigerians to report any adverse effects via the Med-safety application available for download on Android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.