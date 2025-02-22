Low turnout mars Osun LG election

The local government election in Osun on Saturday witnessed a poor turnout of the state's electorate.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the election in some local governments, reported that ad hoc staff of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) were not present in polling units visited.

As of 9:15 a.m., some of the polling units in Osogbo, located at Ogo-Oluwa, Alekuwodo, Olaiya, and Oja-Oba, among others, were devoid of electorate, OSSIEC staff and security personnel.

NAN also observed that the voters’ list was not displayed when some polling units were visited.

However, the election occurred in units 18, 19 and 20, Ward 4, Ataoja D.

Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered vehicular movement restricted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the state. However, this was not complied with, as vehicular movement was free without any form of restriction.

NAN, however, also observed that the police had roadblocks along the major roads.

Similarly, in Ile-Ife, there was no sign of the electorate or OSSIEC ad hoc staff visiting some polling units.

However, shops, markets and other shopping malls were under lock and key.

In Ede, the home town of the governor, the situation was a bit different.

The electorate was seen in some of the polling units visited with OSSIEC ad-hoc staff attending to them.

At Obalaoye Grammar School, Unit 2 Ward 4, some electorate were seen in the queue at 8:00 am waiting to cast their votes.

Also, Oloba Atapara Ward 1, unit 6 witnessed a few electorates waiting to be accredited and to cast their votes.

One of the electorates, Nifemi Akingbala, said that the process had been peaceful and urged all voters to cast their votes without fear.

Akingbala commended the electoral umpire for making the process peaceful.

Another electorate, Mrs Idowu Aminat, said she cast her vote at 8:20 a.m.

Aminat commended the peaceful conduct of the election.

At Alajue 1, Ward Unit 8, voting ended at 8:56 a.m.

The presiding officer at the unit, Emmanuel Olayiwola, said the election started at 8:30 a.m.

Olayiwola, however, said that the election was generally peaceful.

Also, some electorate were seen around the place at 150A Station Road, Ward 8, Unit 6.

The presiding officer, John Olawale, said the election ended at 8:30 am.

Olawale said that the electoral body was in the process of sorting out the votes for counting.

NAN also observed that elections concluded early in most of the polling units in the town.

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly speaker, Adewale Egbedun, cast his vote at unit 5 Ward 9 Asi in Odo-otin LGA.

Egbedun, after casting his vote, commended OSSIEC for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The speaker commended the electorate for standing firm on the side of the law.

He assured the electorate that the election would reflect the people's will.