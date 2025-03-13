Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to women’s inclusion in governance.

Bago promised that women would hold all vice-chairmanship positions in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, on Thursday in Minna.

Bago observed that women had been relegated to the background for too long despite their immense contributions to society.

He noted that women were pivotal to the country's growth and development and that, when given the opportunity, they possess the capacity to drive meaningful progress and transformation.

The governor further noted that women’s leadership potential was undeniable, so they should be given a prominent role in nation-building.

According to him, empowering women at the local government level is not just a matter of fairness but a strategic move to foster sustainable development across the state and the country.

“This is not just about fulfilling a quota; it is about recognising our women's strength, resilience, and intelligence.

“Women have the capacity, and they should be given a chance. When included in governance, they bring balance, innovation, and a unique perspective crucial for development.”

The governor reaffirmed that his administration remained committed to breaking barriers for women in leadership and ensuring they take their rightful place in decision-making processes, especially as they affect them.