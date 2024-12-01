Lagos govt diverts traffic for emergency maintenance work on Marine Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on Marine Bridge for repair work lasting from Dec. 4, 2024, to Feb. 25, 2025.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that during the repair works, motorists were enjoined to use alternative routes.

“Motorists from Apapa inward Lagos Island are advised to go through Costain roundabout to link Eko Bridge and connect Lagos Island for their desired destinations.

“Alternatively, from Apapa, motorists may link Ijora 7up through Marine Bridge to access the ramp to connect Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye to Ijora Causeway to link Eko Bridge and connect Lagos Island for their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Apapa inward Ijora Causeway/Iddo are advised to link Costain Roundabout to access Eko Bridge and connect Ijora Causeway to access the ramp through the U-turn to link Iddo for their desired destinations.

“Alternatively, from Apapa, motorists can also link Ijora 7up through Marine Bridge to access the ramp to link Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye to connect Ijora Causeway to Iddo for their desired destinations,” he said.