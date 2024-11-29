Kwara govt takes action against teacher who beat up corps member for not greeting properly

The Kwara State Government says the teacher, Mrs Fatima Amuzat, involved in an alleged assault of a corps member has been summoned and that necessary disciplinary procedures will be taken.

The Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Peter Amogbonjaye, in a statement on Friday, quoted the Commissioner, Hajia Sa'adatu Modibbo-Kawu, condemning the assault.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls a female corps member was allegedly beaten up by teachers at the Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, in Ilorin.

The corps member reportedly went to the school to pick up her clearance letter, but the teachers beat her up because they were upset that she had failed to greet them properly.

Amogbonjaye said the ministry’s Anti-Loitering Team and the management team of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission had paid the school an unscheduled visit to investigate the matter and restore calmness.

According to him, the commissioner described the act as unacceptable in the society and Kwara as a whole.

“She stressed that the state is known for peace and harmony and the state government will not allow anything to truncate the existing peace in its academic institutions.

“’ The commissioner, however, appealed to the management of the National Youth Service Corps and all concerned people to be patient, remain law-abiding and perform their duties without fear.