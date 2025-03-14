King of Morocco, Okonjo-Iweala, Standard Bank Group, others set for top African awards in Marrakesh

Africa's biggest celebration of excellence is here again. The 3rd Edition of the African Heritage Concert & Awards 2025 (AfriHeritage-25) is set to honour African icons who have distinguished themselves by contributing to shaping Africa’s future positively.

Among those nominated to be honoured and celebrated at the event, which will be held on April 12 in the prestigious city of Marrakesh, Morocco, are His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco (Host), and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Others are Robert F. Smith, CEO of Vista Equity Partners LLC; Anas Sefrioui, Chairman/CEO of Addoha Group; Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (MP), Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs; Frannie Leautier, CEO of Southbridge Investments, Partners; and Dr. Mrs. Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu OFR, Group CEO of Felak Concept Group.

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Prof. Adesoji Adelaja, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor in Land Policy, Michigan State University (MSU) & Board Chairman, Chapel Hill Denham complete the lineup.

Standard Bank Group of South Africa, Morocco’s Hassan II University of Casablanca (UH2C), Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI), and many others will also be up for the prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to driving innovative financial solutions and research initiatives that advance Africa's growth.

In a statement issued in Marrakesh on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the organisers, Heritage Times HT, said the event promises to be remarkable and historic.

The foremost Pan-African event is a gathering strategically organised to recognise and celebrate outstanding global accomplishments of distinguished African personalities, organisations and brands within the continent and in the Diaspora.

These entities have demonstrated exceptional merit in Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment and Arts, Culture, Science and technology, and Social Innovation, contributing to the overall advancement of the African continent.

According to the organisers, the recognition and awards have become imperative to sustainably foster the African culture of excellence, promote Afrocentrism, and inspire an ecosystem that will further retell the true African story towards advancing the continent's full potential.

The Afri Heritage Awards is the highest form of recognition that Africans exclusively set out to celebrate Africans.

Besides conferring international prestige and recognition on these deserving Africans, the Awards will have high-level Panel Sessions that will focus on the critical importance of culture and creating a pathway for Africa's economic prosperity and attainment of its full potential.

Top dignitaries, brands, and Africans in the Diaspora are also expected to attend this year's edition in Marrakesh.

