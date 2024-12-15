Kano Gov directs reassigned commissioners to handover, assume duty on Tuesday

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed all the Commissioners reassigned in the recent cabinet reshuffle to ensure a smooth handover and assumption of duty before the close of office hours on Tuesday.

Yusuf, who issued the directive through his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the cabinet changes would take full effect during the next meeting of the State Executive Council on Wednesday.

He emphasised the need for the completion of all the transition processes before then.

“All the commissioners affected by the changes are directed to hand over their responsibilities between Monday, 16th and Tuesday, 17th December 2024,” he said.