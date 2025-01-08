I'm at my home in Onitsha - Peter Obi reacts to arrest rumours

The former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has rubbished the rumours of him being arrested by the authorities, describing it as “recurring fake news."

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, made this known in a post on his verified X account on Wednesday, December 8, 2024.

His reaction comes on the heels of a trending rumour on social media, suggesting that the Labour Party chieftain has been arrested in Abuja, the nation's capital.

But he said the claims are entirely false, stating that he's currently at his home in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Obi recalled how similar reports had been circulated last September that the Department for Security Services (DSS) invaded his home while he was in Rwanda.

The former presidential candidate disclosed that the motive of the peddlers of the rumours can't be positive but urged Nigerians not to allow it to distract them from the critical challenges facing the nation.

“The recurring fake News on me. I have been made aware of a circulating fake News about my alleged arrest. Let me state unequivocally that these claims are entirely false. I am currently at my home in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Such fake News on my person has become a pastime for some people. Recall last year September, when I was in Rwanda, similar lies had gone out that DSS invaded my house; now, while I was in my home in Onitsha, Anambra State, they said I was arrested in Abuja.

“The motive of these peddlers cannot be positive but let us not allow baseless rumors to distract us from the critical challenges we face as a nation. I thank the public for the concern, support, and dedication to the cause of a better Nigeria that is possible!!!” he wrote.

Obi squares up with APC

This development comes amidst ongoing verbal altercations between the former Anambra Governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Tuesday, December 7, 2024, Obi alleged threats to his life following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration in his New Year message.

His allegation follows a statement attributed to the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a recent interview.

“Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets,” Morka was quoted to have said.

However, the APC spokesperson has denied threatening the opposition leader or his family.

At the same time, Moka has also alleged that he received over 200 death threats following comments made by Obi.

Speaking on Arise Television on Wednesday, the APC chieftain stated that he has documented a total of 400 threats, with half of them explicitly threatening his life.

“Peter Obi’s allegations that my words in that interview threatened his life have triggered serious consequences.