Atiku blows hot over alleged threat to Peter Obi’s life

Former Vice President and 2023 PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticised alleged threats against Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi by APC spokesperson Felix Morka.

Atiku described Morka’s remarks as “inflammatory” and accused the Tinubu administration of stifling opposition voices, warning of a shift towards authoritarianism.

Morka’s comments, made during an appearance on Arise TV, included the assertion that Obi had “crossed the line” and “had it coming.”

Obi interpreted this as a threat to his life and family.

Atiku called the statement an emblem of the administration’s disregard for the opposition, adding that the prolonged detention of critics like Mahdi Shehu further illustrates Nigeria’s deteriorating democratic freedoms.

In a statement, Atiku said, “This threat against Obi, coupled with the prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu, signals a worrisome shift towards an authoritarian governance model, where the rights of opposition voices are being suffocated.”

Atiku urged the APC to clarify Morka’s remarks and issue an apology to Obi and Nigerians.

He criticised the language used, describing it as “hostile” and a violation of democratic principles.

“The ominous suggestion that Obi has ‘crossed the line’ reveals an alarming disdain for democratic values,” Atiku said, adding that democracy thrives on the healthy exchange of ideas.

Atiku further called for an end to the suppression of dissent, emphasising that opposition voices are essential for accountability and governance.

He urged the Tinubu administration to recalibrate its approach and prioritise civil engagement over hostility.